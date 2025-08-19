The Car-Free Philly Bike Ride Is Returning This Fall

Here's everything you need to know about the 20-mile social ride happening on October 18th.

For the past three years, Philly Bike Ride has welcomed cyclists of all ages as a low-stakes, car-free, 20-mile event. (Did we mention no cars?!)

The good news is the recreational ride — which helps support the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and its youth cycling program — is returning for its fourth year on Saturday, October 18th!

Below, find everything you need to know about the 2025 Philly Bike Ride. Remember: It’s a ride, not a race — the goal is to cruise, not compete.

The course

The closed-road course spans 20 miles across Philadelphia — from Penn’s Landing to Manayunk. The route starts and ends by the Art Museum, with course highlights like the LOVE statue, City Hall, the Delaware River Waterfront, Boathouse Row, and Manayunk’s Main Street. You can view the full course here.

If you don’t want to cover all 20 miles, opt for the shorter 7.6-mile version, which excludes the Kelly Drive/Manayunk portion.

Who can participate?

One of the best things about the Philly Bike Ride is that it’s open to riders ages three and up, making it an outing the whole family can partake in and enjoy. Bonus: Kids who are three to seven years old ride for free! They just have to be in a child bike seat, tagalong/tandem bike, bike trailer, or bike cargo.

Riders ages eight through 17 can participate by riding their own bike at a discounted rate, but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Time/date/weather info

The Philly Bike Ride will take place on Saturday, October 18th at 7:30 a.m. Though everyone begins at the same time, the ride is go-at-your-own-pace for a stress-free, fun time. Heads up, though: The road will open back up to traffic once the last rider crosses the finish line, so don’t try to ride the course more than once.

Also, the ride will happen rain or shine. If the forecast is looking like rain that morning, plan your outfit accordingly — think rain jacket, moisture-wicking pants, waterproof shoes, a poncho, etc. Unfortunately, no refunds will be given if you decide to sit it out.

BYO bike?

If you have your own bike, you’re encouraged to ride your own. The event also welcomes class 1, 2, and 3 e-bikes (with a motor that doesn’t exceed 750 watts). If you’re riding an e-bike, your speed must be below 18 miles per hour the entire time.

If you don’t have your own bike, you can rent one through the event’s Rent & Ride program, which is designated on the registration page. Your rental also includes a helmet, and you’ll need to pick up your gear the morning of the ride. (You’ll be emailed specific details if you choose to rent.)

Registration info

Registration for riders 18 and over starts at $85 which might seem steep for riding your bike at 7:30 a.m. on a Saturday, but just remember: No! Cars!

In addition, the event is partially philanthropic, as a portion of the event’s proceeds support the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia’s youth cycling program which focuses on creating healthy lifestyle habits and skills via biking for kids ages 12 through 18.

As we mentioned, participants ages three through seven ride for free, while registration currently costs $43 for anyone ages eight through 17. There’s also a discounted rate for college students.

After the ride

The event ends with a festival, which is free and open to the public. The party — which takes place from 9 a.m. to noon — will feature live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, wellness activities in the Independence Blue Cross “Well-Being Zone,” and more.