It’s Your Last Chance to Nominate a Philly-Area Health Hero

You have until 11:59 p.m. tonight (!) to submit a nomination for this year's Health Hero Challenge.

Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter.

Final call! Nominations for this year’s Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross close tonight, May 30th — at 11:59 p.m. to be exact.

As a reminder, our Health Hero Challenge seeks to honor those making a positive impact on health and wellness in their local communities. You can nominate anyone — nonprofit leaders, medical workers, teachers, entrepreneurs, community activists, even yourself! — as long as they reside in Pennsylvania, Delaware, or New Jersey, and are at least 21 years old.

Once the nomination period ends, we’ll narrow down the submissions to 10 semi-finalists, and you’ll be able to cast your vote for the *one* from there.

Thanks to our sponsor Independence Blue Cross, the winner will receive a $15,000 donation to their charity of choice, and the two runners-up will each win a $2,500 donation for their selected nonprofits, too.

If you or someone you know is deserving of the 2025 Be Well Philly Health Hero title, nominate them before it’s too late. You have until 11:59 p.m. tonight!