Raise Your Game at These Indoor Pickleball Courts in and Around Philadelphia

Paddle up! These newish pickleball centers will help you perfect your dink.

Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter.

Pickleball — a hybrid of tennis, badminton and ping-pong — is the fastest-growing sport in America, so it’s no wonder dedicated facilities have been popping up across the region. (Peep our ultimate guide here!) Whether you’re just starting out or want to compete in a tournament, hit these recently opened indoor pickleball outlets to paddle up and have a ball year-round.

This Malvern center boasts six championship courts and eight for-fun courts. You don’t have to be a member to visit, either; the drop-in rate for open play is only $20 per person for two hours. Bonus: Founders Talen Singer and Bill Davis aim to open upwards of 18 more locations across the region in the coming years. 10 North Morehall Road, Malvern.

“Almost every day for five years, I’d say to my husband, ‘I’m going to go play pickle and grab a juice,’” says Lisa Brody, whose two favorite hobbies inspired her to launch Pickle Juice. Her two Jersey facilities feature four to six courts where beginners to advanced players can take part in private lessons, clinics and tournaments, plus fresh juice and smoothie bars, natch. 5038 Wellington Avenue, Ventnor Heights, and 1001 South Black Horse Pike, Blackwood.

Sure, Players Courtyard has 13 LED-lit courts and a separate training center for clinics and kids’ camps. But it’s also a mecca for socializing, with a 2,000-square-foot area for relaxing or talking game plus a coming-soon player pavilion outfitted with a microbrewery and yard games. 605 Glen Avenue, Moorestown.

Proshot is home to eight fenced courts for regularly scheduled open play along with skill-focused clinics, individual lessons, and minor-league competitions. Before or after your match, connect with other picklers in the lounge, browse the stocked pro shop, or refuel with nutritious grab-and-go drinks from the cafe. 6825 East Black Horse Pike, number 30B, Egg Harbor Township.

Published as “The Real Dill” in the 2024 issue of Be Well Philly.