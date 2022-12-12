A Destination-Themed Nail Salon and Press-On Bar Is Now Open on the Main Line

At Ardmore's Resort Nails, book a "nailcation" — manis and pedis inspired by destinations like Dubai, Bali, and Hawaii.

Sure, a lot of people get their nails done right before a trip — and even theme their mani/pedi around their destination’s vibes. But this new Main Line salon believes you can channel vacay vibes without ever having to book a flight.

Making its public debut today (!), Resort Nails in Ardmore is all about what it calls a “nailcation,” or luxe, destination-inspired nail services that transport guests to around-the-world spots likely on your must-visit travel list. Basically, you’ll get high-end, retreat-level pampering a short drive, train or bus ride from home. Say less!

Below, the salon’s current “nailcations.” Destinations and accompanying services are likely to change seasonally, FYI.

Dubai: A gel mani/pedi featuring a 24-karat gold mask, callus removal, and jasmine-infused soak and scrub.

Bali: A gel mani/pedi with hot-stone massage, green tea soak, and jasmine rice scrub and mask.

Hawaii: A gel mani/pedi supplemented with a floral foot soak, pineapple sugar scrub, and clay mask.

Mykonos: A gel mani/pedi featuring a fresh lemon and herb foot soak, clay mask, and foot massage.

Don’t want a full package? Book a single service like an acrylic, gel, or dip-powder manicure or pedicure, a polish change, crystal application, or nail repair. (The salon carries brands like Chanel, OPI, Valentino Beauty Pure, and DND.) There are also waxing services for your brows, lip and chin, plus dermaplaning.

Most notably, Resort Nails is home to the area’s first press-on nail bar. Pressies are all the rage right now, thanks to the pandemic and rising “nailfluencers.” They’re super advantageous for a handful of reasons. Press-ons are great for anyone with an on-the-go lifestyle — you can be in and out of the salon in 30 minutes or less — and those who love sporting a variety of styles. Plus, they’re less damaging than acrylic and gel, and if one of your pressies pops off, you can reapply it fairly easily. Resort Nails’ press-on collections include “Girls’ Trip,” which features a Christian Dior-inspired design adorned with crystals; “Business Trip” for “boss-babe” looks; and “Baecation” with wow-worthy oval and stiletto-shaped nails.

Resort Nails is owned by Naeemah Johnson, a Philly native and founder of Nbeauty Inc., a full-service beauty and spa brand with locations in East Falls and Ardmore. Even cooler: Over the course of her 20-plus-year career, she has styled celebrities including Philly’s own Jazmine Sullivan, and Charli Baltimore, Lil’ Kim, and Michelle Williams — and was part of the glam squad for the Black Girls Rock! award show.

Johnson tells me that she had always wanted to create an extension of Nbeauty Inc. — one that would offer creative, one-of-a-kind nail services. “I personally find myself in a nail salon or getting spa treatments everywhere I travel to, so it’s a natural fit for me,” she says. “When guests join us at the salon, I want them to feel like they’re on an escape and enjoy this serene space we’ve created with designs and packages inspired by destinations around the globe.”

Resort Nails is located at 46 Greenfield Avenue in Ardmore. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.