Last Call: Submit Your Nomination for This Year’s Health Hero Challenge

Hurry! You only have until tomorrow.

Somehow June went by in the blink of an eye, which means the nomination period for the 2022 Be Well Philly Health Hero Challenge presented by Independence Blue Cross is coming to an end.

In case you need a refresher, our annual program — which is in its 11th year — recognizes folks who are working to make a positive impact on their community’s overall wellness. In the past, nominees and winners have included medical providers, frontline health workers, non-profit leaders, ambassadors for local health orgs, teachers, community activities, volunteers, and entrepreneurs.

You’ve had all month to submit a nomination for the person you believe is deserving of this year’s Health Hero title. But, if you haven’t gotten around to it or it completely slipped your mind, we’re here to remind you that you have until tomorrow, June 30th to fill out this nomination form!

You can nominate anyone who you think fits the bill (including yourself!) — as long as they are at least 21 years old and reside in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, or Delaware. After tomorrow, we’ll go through all the submissions and narrow it down to 10 semi-finalists. From there, we’ll hand it back to you to determine the winner.

Thanks to our presenting sponsor Independence Blue Cross, the Be Well Philly Health Hero will receive a $15,000 donation to their charity of choice, and the two runners-up will each receive a $2,500 donation to their respective charities.

So, don’t delay! You have until tomorrow, June 30th to submit your Health Hero nomination!