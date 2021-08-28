5 Philly Tea Brands to Start Sipping Now

From boosting gut health to offering all kinds of antioxidants, these teas are designed with wellness in mind.

Philly’s tea scene has recently moved beyond the everyday bag-in-cup experience to more wellness-focused selections. Local shops — including Weavers Way, Minnow Lane and United By Blue — are fueling the specialty tea boom, carrying funky, herbaceous types from community purveyors. Below are five local tea trailblazers bringing innovative twists to a mug near you.

For Gut Health … Halfday’s Iced Teas

The brainchild of two Rowan grads, these green and black teas — in flavors like peach and honey with ginseng — pack eight grams of prebiotic fiber to help regulate your digestive system and feed the good bacteria in your gut. Drinkhalfday.com.

For Major Detox … Reveal Avocado Seed Brew

When a pair of Drexel Food Lab scientists realized most antioxidant-rich avocado seeds end up in landfills, they developed this tea-like brew made from upcycled avocado seeds. The line has digestive health benefits similar to kombucha, no added sugar, and three times more antioxidants than green tea. Drinkreveal.com.

For New Moms … Herbal Teas From Rae’s Roots

Washington Square West-er Joanna Linton’s adaptogen-infused blends strengthen immunity during pregnancy (red raspberry leaf and ginger), boost milk production for nursing (fenugreek, fennel, anise and stinging nettle), and calm anxiety (chamomile and tulsi). Raesroots.com.

For Wellness … Viva Leaf Tea Company’s Medicinal Blends

This Germantown tea company grows medicinal herbs on its organic farm in Roxborough, then blends them into teas for pain management, sleep disruption and upset stomach. Sign up for their monthly subscription service featuring loose teas and herb-infused honeys. Vivaleaftea.com.

For a Mood Boost … Loose-leafs From Craft Tea

Mount Airy’s Michael O’Brien, a self-proclaimed “mad tea scientist,” serves up outside-the-box herbal flavor combos. (Think: licorice and marshmallow root or lemongrass, catnip leaf and butterfly pea flowers.) For a total chill-out vibe, each blend even comes with a suggested vinyl pairing. Craftteaguy.com.

Published as “Brew Perfection” in the September 2021 issue of Philadelphia magazine.