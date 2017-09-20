11 Things to Do in Comedy, Movies, Theater, Books and more

Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story @ Bucks County Playhouse | Through October 1

George Wendt (Norm!) and Alan Campbell star in the world premiere of Gary Kupper’s musical about one of the fathers of rock ’n’ roll.

Ma’ Rosa @ Prince Theater Black Box | Wednesday, September 20

Philadelphia Film Society presents a screening of Brillante Mendoza’s 2016 film as part of their Passport to World Cinema series. Jaclyn Jose won Best Actress at Cannes for her portrayal of a meth-dealing convenience store owner in the Philippines.

Carousel @ Media Theatre | September 20-October 22

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classical musical, featuring Joseph Spieldenner as Billy Bigelow.

Cabaret @ Arden Theatre | September 20-October 22

Matthew Decker directs this music set in a seedy Berlin nightclub in 1929. Preview show on Wednesday, September 20 benefits the Houston Arts Community which needs support following hurricane Harvey.

Hip-Hop Jeopardy @ William Street Common | Thursday, September 21

DoYouKnowRapPeople? presents an evening of celebrating hip-hop culture and answering trivia questions.

Sci-Fi Explosion @ PhilaMOCA | Thursday, September 21

Chris Cummins (Music Video Book Club, Nerd Nite, Den of Geek) hosts this video variety show celebrating “the 30th anniversaries of Robocop, Star Trek: The Next Generation and the Max Headroom Pirate TV Incident.”

Inspiring The Magic Flute: A Shorts Program @ Prince Theater Black Box | Thursday, September 21

While Opera Philadelphia stages The Magic Flute, Philadelphia Film Society screens two short silent films that inspired it, as well as other films. Includes The Adventures of Prince Achmed (1926) and One Week ( 1921).

60 Hikes Within 60 Miles Book Launch @ Young American Cider | Saturday, September 23

My pal/author Lori Litchman celebrates the release of her new book that had her hiking around in the woods with a GPS tracker for like a year.

Jen Kirkman @ Trocadero | Saturday, September 23

The hilarious comedian is on her All New Material, Girl tour. You should really follow her on Twitter.

Behind the Song Book Launch @ Boxcar Brewing Company | Saturday, September 23

A launch party and signing for young adult anthology Behind the Song featuring live music (by DONN T and more) and panel discussions with contributor David Arnold, Ellen Hopkins, James Howe, Beth Kephart, Elisa Ludwig, E.C. Myers, Tiffany Schmidt, Donn T. and K.M. Walton.

Killer of Sheep @ Lightbox Film Center | Saturday, September 23

In celebration of the 40th anniversary Charles Burnett’s film about “Stan, a sensitive dreamer who is growing detached and numb from the psychic toll of working at a slaughterhouse.”