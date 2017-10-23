Main Line Monday: Contemporary Comfort in Penn Valley for $915K

Even committed urbanites like your section editor occasionally harbor fantasies of heading out to a cabin somewhere in the woods, unplugging and just taking in all the natural beauty of the surroundings.

Then there are those who would love to live like that all the time. This home lets you do that without giving up all the creature comforts, or even unplugging, if you’d rather remain plugged in.

This imaginatively designed contemporary split-level sits on a lot that feels a lot more expansive than its just under one acre might suggest. Mature trees and landscaping give you plenty of privacy, so you can relax or entertain outdoors as you see fit.

Inside, the home is just as imaginatively laid out to please you, your family and your guests. The main level contains both the main living spaces and a sumptuous master suite. The main living spaces are split by a wall whose large archways allow for easy flow between them. On one side of that wall is a great room with a wet bar and stone fireplace that rises to the soaring ceiling. On the other you’ll find an up-to-date kitchen, a breakfast room and a den with its own full-height fireplace; skylights flood the kitchen and den with natural light during the day.

The master suite is one of the most sumptuous we’ve seen in a home at this price point. The bedroom boasts a built-in TV and fireplace, and its walk-in closets are as large as many homes’ bedrooms. And check out the sauna shower and Jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom. Two more bedrooms and a bathroom are on the upper level, and down below you’ll find a carpeted media room, a fourth bedroom or home office, and a third full bathroom, along with storage space.

Outside, the in-ground pool and its raised wood deck form the focal point of a space made for enjoyment and accessible from both the master suite and the main living area. The great room opens onto a second stone patio.

Another thing that makes this home better than that cabin in the woods for everyday living: It’s close to the major commuter routes to Center City and King of Prussia and a short drive away from the Main Line’s shopping and dining destinations.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 4 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 5,087

SALE PRICE: $915,000

1125 Hollow Rd., Penn Valley, Pa. 19072 Foyer Great room Great room fireplace Great room bar Den and kitchen Den Kitchen Master bedroom Master bedroom Master bedroom closet Master bathroom Bedroom Bedroom Bathroom Family room Patio Exterior rear with patio and pool Pool and pool deck Pool Front elevation Garage entrance

1125 Hollow Rd., Penn Valley, Pa. 19072 [Rainny Truscott | BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors]