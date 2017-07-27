Country Charm in Newtown Square for $575K

George Washington’s lawyer slept near here.

Okay, now that we’ve gotten such actual history as we know about this cute farmhouse-style home out of the way, we can focus on the home itself.

This charming home on a Newtown Square street that could still be called a “country lane” is actually a relative newcomer to its neighborhood, dating only to 1940. But its rustic brick exterior and classic proportions make it look like it’s been here since colonial times.

Inside, the home is thoroughly up to date, thanks to a major recent addition on its rear that added a bunch of upgrades. These upgrades have turned this modest home into a truly classy classic.

One of those upgrades is found in the home’s centerpiece, its eat-in kitchen. You’ll find plenty of homes that boast of “restaurant quality ranges” out there, but this one has an actual Garland restaurant-grade range with six gas burners, two commercial ovens, a large griddle and even a salamander for broiling.

One of the other distinctive upgrades is the imported tilework. The sun room features a floor whose hand-painted tiles come from Spain, and the master bathroom is outfitted with imported tile from Brazil.

If you love to entertain, you’ll love this home, for next to that eat-in kitchen is a large covered rear patio that makes indoor-outdoor entertaining a breeze, especially when a gentle one blows across this home’s wooded 1.95-acre lot.

As you should be able to see from the photos below, this home has been meticulously maintained and sparkles from top to bottom. With three bedrooms, an optional fourth, and a second-floor laundry room, there’s plenty of room for a growing family here. And it’s conveniently located close to Ridley Creek State Park and a short drive from downtown Media and West Chester.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 2,128

SALE PRICE: $575,000

1110 Stackhouse Mill Rd., Newtown Square, Pa. 19073 Exterior front Living room Living room Sun room Sun room Dining room Kitchen and breakfast room Kitchen Kitchen Breakfast room and kitchen Rear porch/patio Master bedroom Master bedroom Master bathroom Bedroom Bedroom Bathroom Bedroom Bedroom Bedroom/study/home office Laundry room Rear patio Side elevation and back yard Front yard view

1110 Stackhouse Mill Rd., Newtown Square, Pa. 19073 [David Jones | Swayne Real Estate Group via Zillow]