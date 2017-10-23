IRS Agent Who Helped Put Seth Williams Away Charged in Sex Crime

Just seven months ago, IRS special agent in charge Gregory Floyd stood in front of reporters in Philadelphia and announced details in the corruption case against disgraced district attorney Seth Williams. But now, Floyd, the top IRS agent in Philadelphia, finds himself the defendant in a criminal prosecution.

Floyd, a 54-year-old resident of Wilmington, Delaware, was arrested on September 28th in St. Louis, Missouri, and charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

According to a statement of probable cause filed by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office — the St. Louis equivalent of our district attorney’s office — the St. Louis Police Department was dispatched that night to a downtown address to investigate what was originally reported as a rape.

Police say that the complaining witness told investigators that she had been socializing with coworkers that evening and that Floyd had been “sexually aggressive” toward her throughout the night. When she went to leave, Floyd allegedly grabbed her around the waist and then groped her buttocks and vagina over her clothes.

Floyd’s next court date is scheduled for November 1st in St. Louis.

According to the IRS, Floyd has been relieved of any supervisory duties as the case moves forward.

Floyd was the public face of the IRS in Philadelphia as the head of its Criminal Investigations Division. When it came time to announce charges against public officials like Williams or Allentown’s mayor or to remind citizens that the IRS is always on the lookout for tax cheats, Floyd was the man to do it.

In Missouri, second-degree sexual abuse is classified as a class-A misdemeanor. If convicted, Floyd could be sentenced to up to one year in jail.

According to a 2016 Inquirer story, Floyd graduated from Overbrook High School before attending St. Joseph’s University. He has been at the IRS for more than 20 years.

Floyd did not return a call seeking comment.

