Activists Protest at Home of Cop Who Shot David Jones

The small demonstration drew about three dozen officers, a SWAT team, a police helicopter and some angry neighbors.

A small group of Black Lives Matter activists protested on Thursday outside the Bustleton home of Ryan Pownall, the Philly police officer who shot David Jones in June.

The rally, which attracted a heavy police presence and pushback from some neighbors, was the latest demonstration led by Black Lives Matter Pennsylvania’s Asa Khalif. In recent weeks, Khalif has brought the shooting of Jones and other unarmed black men to the attention of officials by disrupting City Council meetings, press conferences and other events.

Conflicting witness accounts of the June shooting have drawn the attention of activists like Khalif and Isaac Gardner and prompted an investigation by the Pa. Attorney General. According to police, Pownall was transporting crime victims on June 8th when he stopped Jones for riding a dirt bike. Police say a brief struggle ensued, during which Pownall noticed Jones was carrying a gun. The gun reportedly dropped to the ground as Jones attempted to run away. Pownall shot Jones while he ran, according to security footage. Jones was not armed when he was shot.

Protesters placed posters around Pownall’s neighborhood around 7 p.m. on Thursday. The posters displayed the officer’s photo and read “Wanted by the people of Philadelphia for the murder of David Jones.”

Activists outside the home of Ryan Pownhall, the .@PhillyPolice officer who killed #DavidJones, putting up 'WANTED' posters. #philly pic.twitter.com/c2rIx0hK2f — Flood the Drummer (@floodthedrummer) August 24, 2017

About three dozen police officers, a SWAT team and a police helicopter responded to the protest, which included no more than 10 demonstrators. Officers formed a line outside Pownall’s home as Khalif and several others shouted “No justice, no peace, no racist police.”

The demonstration attracted the attention of neighbors, including some who engaged in shouting matches with protesters and told them to leave.

The rally was recorded and broadcasted to Facebook by reporter Christopher “Flood the Drummer” Norris. (Disclosure: Norris is a contributor to phillymag.com and cohost of our podcast produced by Philadelphia magazine and WURD radio.)

The protest wrapped up shortly after 8 p.m. No arrests were made.

