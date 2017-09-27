These 8 Chefs Are Changing the Baking Game in Philly

From babka masters to sourdough obsessives, these mad scientists are bringing a whole lot of attention to sweets, snacks and breads in this town.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Philly’s baking scene — from pastries, to desserts, to breads — has really grown into something special in the last few years.

Here, we celebrate eight chefs who helped turn it into what it is today:

Pat O’Malley

Co-owner, Hungry Pigeon in Queen Village

CV: Spent eight years in NYC as Balthazar Bakery’s head pastry chef.

Known for: The bread basket is worth paying for, but the sticky buns and monkey bread are why mornings here are next-level.

Tova du Plessis

Owner, Essen Bakery in East Passyunk

CV: Restaurant at Meadowood in St. Helena; Zahav, Le Bec-Fin and Lacroix.

Known for: Chocolate babka laced with halvah; black-and-white cookies spiked with orange zest.

Samantha Kincaid

Head pastry chef, High Street on Market and Fork in Old City

CV: Nostrano in Madison, Wisconsin; R2L.

Known for: Seasonal tea cakes, salted chocolate chip shortbread, scones.

Katie Lynch

Co-owner, Machine Shop Boulangerie in South Philly

CV: Le Marais Bakery in San Francisco; Art of Bread.

Known for: Multigrain bread, naturally fermented sourdough baguette.

Emily Riddell

Co-owner, Machine Shop Boulangerie in South Philly

CV: Le Marais Bakery in San Francisco; Le Bec-Fin.

Known for: Kouign amann; dark chocolate pain au chocolat.

Vernon Wilkins

A.k.a. the Carrot Cake Man; find him on the trolleys of West Philly

CV: Self-trained; owned a West Philly bakery for 17 years; once had his own Little Baby’s ice-cream flavor.

Known for: Carrot cake, duh.

Camille Cogswell

Pastry chef, Zahav in Society Hill

CV: James Beard nominee.

Known for: Seasonal riffs (summer berries, winter preserves) on konafi, a noodly Middle Eastern pastry that’s always on the menu.

Ailbhe Pascal

Owner, Fikira Bakery, a delivery-only biz out of Kensington

CV: Self-trained; worked in kitchens across the globe.

Known for: Seasonal vegetable breads, focaccia, sprouted-grain loaves.

Melissa Weller

Head baker, Walnut Street Café in University City

CV: Former engineer; NYC’s Babbo, Per Se and Sullivan Street Bakery.

Known for: Pistachio-sour cherry croissant; wafer ice-cream sandwich.