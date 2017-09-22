Where To Eat This Weekend: Who Needs a Drink?

It’s Friday, and you know what that means? It means we all deserve a drink. Or two. Or seven.

This weekend, it’s all about the booze. From excellent parties to drinking in the sun to a Sunday jazz brunch with Adele’s piano player, we have everything you need to know to give yourself the kind of weekend that you won’t remember come Monday.

So let’s kick things off with the best bars in Philadelphia, shall we?

The 50 Best Bars in Philly

No, seriously. These are the 50 best bars we have, in order. It took dozens of people to put this list together, and a whole year’s worth of drinking. But in the end, what we have is a crowd-sourced, ranked list of the 50 best places in the region to drink right now.

Drinking In The ‘Burbs

The suburbs get left out of a lot of the fun when we’re putting together these weekly lists. But this weekend, the best party in town is in Phoenixville, at Bluebird Distilling. The Philly Craft Spirits Week gang is throwing another preview party there on Saturday with live music, 8 local distillers and free candy, among other amusements. We’ve got all the details right here, so check it out if you’re looking for something to do on Saturday afternoon.

Drunk Learning Is The Best Kind Of Learning

Want to know more about wine? Then check out the first class in the new “Planet of the Grapes” series. Presnted by Root and wine expert Jason Wilson, it’s a whole bunch of wine-focused classes which will discuss everything from pairing and regional varietals to champagne, orange wine and under-loved wines. We have the schedule right here, and the first class is this weekend.

Adele’s Piano Player is Doing A Brunch Show at Walnut Street Cafe

Khachapuri, fantastic pastries, a full bar and some jazz piano from Eric Wortham. ‘Nuff said.

And Finally, Pancakes

Korean pancakes, to be specific. Roving Korean food specialist, Haenyo, is coming to Fishtown this weekend, with a pop-up at Girard Bruncherie. They’ll be serving a menu focused on jeon–big savory pancakes that are great for eating with a few beers. There’ll also be some other Korean favorites on the board, but the pancakes are the big draw here.