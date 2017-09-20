Roving Korean Pop-Up Restaurant Returns to Philly for a Night of Korean Pancakes

After a successful Philly run at Pentridge Station beer garden in West Philly, Baltimore-based roving BYOB pop-up restaurant Haenyo is returning to Philly — this time to Fishtown, at Girard Bruncherie — for another night of Korean farm food goodies.

Strangely enough, Girard doesn’t have pancakes on its menu. But come the evening of Saturday, September 23rd, Haeyno will serve up a menu focused on Korean pancakes — jeon — those big, delicious, savory, beer-drinking items we love eating when we go to Korean restaurants in the northeast. Kimchipajeon (kimchi pancake) and haemulpajeon (shrimp and squid pancakes) will be on deck, plus braised meats and some other Korean favorites.

Dishes will range from $10 – $18, and it’s all counter-service (tables will be first-come, first-serve). No reservations are necessary.

Girard Bruncherie [Foobooz]