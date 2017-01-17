Kevin Sbraga’s Center City and University City restaurants aren’t accepting reservations after Tuesday; the King of Prussia location of Fat Ham will remain open.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

If you want to eat dinnner at Sbraga on Broad Street or The Fat Ham in University City, you’ve gotta act fast: Both restaurants are closing on Tuesday evening.

Kevin Sbraga, the Top Chef winner who founded both restaurants, did not respond to requests for comment on the closures, but they have been confirmed by a manager inside the company, and neither restaurant is accepting reservations after tonight.

It’s bad news that closely follows other bad news in Sbraga’s world. He closed Juniper Commons in 2015 after just six months. And his Florida restaurant was shuttered in 2016 after less than a year.

It’s unclear if the abrupt closures this week have anything to do with litigation surrounding Juniper Commons or how or whether a recent IRS lien to the tune of $27,000 — which Sbraga says has been paid — is playing into the whole mess.

The Fat Ham in King of Prussia remains open, and a spokesperson has indicated that Sbraga hopes to reopen both restaurants but offered no further details.