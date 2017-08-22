The Most Picturesque Fall Fitness Challenge Ever: Trek Across All of the Wissahickon’s Trails

Dear friends stuck in the deepest depths of the August Blues, we have something for you to look forward to: The Friends of the Wissahickon‘s second annual All Trails Challenge. The All Trails Challenge invites folks of all ages (and fitness levels) to take on the challenge of covering all of the over-50 miles of leaf-laden Wissahickon trails between September 7th and November 28th, in whatever mode they so desire —hiking, biking, running, or even by horseback — to help raise money for the park. Enjoying nature on the regular to benefit a good cause? Now, that’s a pastime we can get behind.

The launch party for this fall fitness challenge is taking place at Wissahickon Brewing Company (3705 West School House Lane, East Falls) on Thursday, September 7th, from 6 to 8 p.m. Here, you’ll be able to mingle with other nature-loving urbanites, register for the challenge and pick up your challenge packets. (Psst: The first 50 people to do so will get a free brew — score!) If you’re interested in boogie-ing down at the launch party, RSVP here or, if you can’t make it, you can register for the challenge online here, starting September 8th. Everyone who’s registered with at least $50 raised (or contributed) is eligible to compete for prizes based on miles completed. Think: multiple resort stays, a night out on the town in Philly, and a bunch of swag-type giveaways.

To keep track of trails conquered, participants will need to use apps like Map My Run or Strava, which can be easily synced with your fundraising page. If you’re not so acquainted with the Wissahickon, here are a few trails to get your mileage started. And for the Instagram-worthy moments (the changing fall leaves are sure to be lovely at some point during the challenge) be sure to use #FOWAllTrails. Also, keep your eyes peeled for group hikes and walks and incentives throughout this two-month challenge, which you’ll find info on here.

And of course, if you don’t quite make it to the 50-mile mark, at least you spent time in nature, which we know is great for mood-boosting and sleep improvement. So honestly, you really can’t go wrong with this one.

