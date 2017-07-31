The Checkup: How to Indulge Your Cravings Without Wrecking Your Diet

And other health tips to get you through the week.

By  | 

• Yes, you can have your cake and eat it, too, without completely undoing your diet. The key? Stick to a cheat meal, rather than a cheat day — and stop using the word cheat in relation to your eating habits, too. Here, experts dish on how to indulge without feeling filled with regrets (on top of pizza) afterward. [NBC News]

• Here, why avocados are going to get a little bit more affordable this year. Say it with us: YESSSSS. [Grub Street]

• Time to uncork your favorite bottle of wine! A new study links wine with lower risk of diabetes. [TIME]

• Turns out your flamingo pool float is good for more than just an Instagram photo shoot. Here, an excuse to stay in the pool a little longer with this partner pool float workout. [Shape]

• Is just thinking about the week ahead making you yawn? Here, a holistic psychiatrist’s tips for getting a good night’s sleep, every single night. [mindbodygreen]

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how:

Read More About: , , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.