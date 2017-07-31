And other health tips to get you through the week.

• Yes, you can have your cake and eat it, too, without completely undoing your diet. The key? Stick to a cheat meal, rather than a cheat day — and stop using the word cheat in relation to your eating habits, too. Here, experts dish on how to indulge without feeling filled with regrets (on top of pizza) afterward. [NBC News]

• Here, why avocados are going to get a little bit more affordable this year. Say it with us: YESSSSS. [Grub Street]

• Time to uncork your favorite bottle of wine! A new study links wine with lower risk of diabetes. [TIME]

• Turns out your flamingo pool float is good for more than just an Instagram photo shoot. Here, an excuse to stay in the pool a little longer with this partner pool float workout. [Shape]

• Is just thinking about the week ahead making you yawn? Here, a holistic psychiatrist’s tips for getting a good night’s sleep, every single night. [mindbodygreen]

