The Checkup: WTF Is Macrocycle Training? (And Should You Be Doing It?)

And more morning reads to keep you in tip-top shape this week!

• Already abandoned your New Year’s goal of hitting the gym three times a week? Well, macrocycle training — a more big-picture, year-long approach to fitness consisting of four phases that lead to a final goal, like a race or competition — could be the remedy for your flakiness. [Furthermore]

• What the heck is the Wild Diet, you ask? Turns out, it’s a lot like the Paleo diet, plus cheese. And a diet that welcomes cheese is a diet worth knowing about, right? [Women’s Health]

• If you took to the streets for the Women’s March on Saturday, psychological research shows you’re one step closer to living a fulfilled life. We’ll clap to that. [Science of Us]

• Planning a getaway? These are the hotels that will help you keep your workout game on track, with amenities like Peloton bikes, run concierges and more. [Men’s Health]

• Recent research shows that turmeric may not be the cure-all its been touted as, but that doesn’t mean we should ditch it altogether: If you’re thirsting for a taste of the bitter root, start with this warming turmeric milk recipe. [New York Times]

