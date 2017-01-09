The No-Gym-Required New Year’s Workout Challenge: Week 2

First off, I want you to go ahead and give yourself a big round of applause. You made it through the first week of the New Year’s Workout Challenge, which is always the hardest part of starting a workout routine, right?! Now, let’s keep that momentum going into this second week.

Monday: The Count-by-Fives Workout

For this workout, you’ll start by doing 25 reps of one exercise, then you’ll do 20 reps of two different exercises, then 15 reps of three exercises, and lastly 10 reps of four exercises. (See where this workout gets its count-by-fives name from?) Then, once you’ve finished the entire circuit, you’re going to go through it two more times for a total of three rounds. You got this!

• Run 1 mile to warm up

• Complete three rounds of the following circuit

25 squat jumps

20 ab twists

20 skiers (single count)

15 push-ups

15 bicycle crunches

15 tricep dips

10 burpees

10 alternating plank arm-and-leg lifts

10 lateral raises

10 knee drives

Tuesday: Cardio for 30 to 60 Minutes

Choose any form of cardio you’d like and get going! This can be running, dancing to Beyoncé in front of your mirror, biking — whatever makes you happy. Just make sure to keep going for at least 30 minutes.

Wednesday: Yoga or Pilates

Because Wednesdays call for some zen, are we right? You can either go to a yoga or Pilates class or, if you don’t see yourself making it out of the house, you can opt for an online on-demand yoga class. Pssst: Verge Yoga has tons of online options here.

Thursday: Interval Workout

Only have 30 minutes to get in some cardio today? Doing some high-intensity intervals will help you make the most out of those 30 minutes AND make the time go by a little bit faster. Who doesn’t love that? From start to finish, this workout will only take you 30 minutes, so no excuses not to get your sweat on today.

5-minute warm-up (light pace)

20 second sprint (high intensity) :: 40 second recovery x 5

20 second sprint (moderate intensity) :: 20 second sprint (high intensity) :: 20 second recovery x 5

30 second sprint (high intensity) :: 30 second recovery x 5

30 second sprint (moderate intensity) :: 30 second sprint (high intensity) :: 30 second recovery) x 4

4-minute cool down (light pace)

Friday: Buddy Workout

Grab a buddy and a stopwatch for this workout! You can definitely do this one on your own as well, but sometimes having someone there to push you is just the motivation you need to work a little bit harder. You are going to work with pairs of exercises, doing 30 seconds of each, back and forth five times for a total of five minutes per round. If you’re working with a partner, just switch exercises every 30 seconds for five minutes before moving on to the next pair of exercises. If you’re working on your own, just alternate between the exercises listed every 30 seconds.

• Run 1 mile to warm up

• 30 seconds :: 30 seconds x 5

Squat hold :: burpees

Lunge jumps :: tricep dips

Skiers :: double-foot lateral hops

Single-leg floor taps :: double-foot forward-and-back hops

Plie squats :: plank jacks

Crunches :: push-ups

Just getting started? You can check out the first week of the No-Gym-Necessary New Year’s Workout Challenge here.

