Dilworth Park’s Roller Rink Returns for Spring

Roller skate outside City Hall starting this Friday, plus more springtime fun at Dilworth.

Get ready to head back to Dilworth Park for a season of throwback vibes and roller-skating fun. The Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink is set to return this Friday, April 21st and will run through July 16th. The rink is getting ready, reprising its old-school checkerboard floor and bright, retro-style decor. Lucky Dog Studio is again responsible for the design, though this year they are planning an overhead installation of multi-colored streamers in place of last year’s beach balls.

Even more news: The sprayground is already turned on! While much of it will be covered by the roller rink, the popular, interactive fountain will remain active on either side for days little ones need to beat the heat.

In addition to the recreational features, there will be an Air Grille beer garden featuring cocktails, beer, and food like fried fish tacos and elote street corn. The Dilworth Park Cafe will also remain open with a variety of snack options.

Special Events

It all kicks off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a performance by Best of Philly-winning skate troupe Great on Skates at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21st. The first public skate session will be held afterward, at 12:15 p.m.

On Wednesday nights from 7 to 9 p.m., come for Rewind at the Rink. Live DJs will spin tunes from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and 2000s (check the schedule for theme nights), and retro costumes are encouraged. Great on Skates will return to perform — and even teach some dance lessons!

On Saturday, May 13th, a Harry Potter-themed Wizards and Witches Skate will bring magical activities, interactive entertainment, themed food, and even roller Quidditch. Dressing up is highly recommended!

Then, on Saturday, June 3rd, there will be a family-friendly Pride Skate. The event will include drag performances and live DJ entertainment, plus a special food and drink menu. Everyone is encouraged to dress in rainbow to show support of the LGBTQ+ community.

On the afternoon of July 8th, don your ugliest holiday shirt for Christmas in July, including kids’ crafts, holiday-inspired snacks, and skating Santa (who will stop to pose for pictures in his summer attire).

Know Before You Go

Skating sessions are available in one-hour blocks, and advance tickets are highly recommended. Limited in-person sales may be offered on-site, but popular times (like weekends) typically sell out.

Admission is $8 for children 10 and younger, and $10 for adults; skate rental is $6 (or you can bring your own skates and only pay admission). Want to save a few bucks? Book your session on a Monday or Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., when they’re offering a $5-off matinee discount.

Locks and lockers are available to rent for $10 to store your shoes and other belongings. Socks are required, and will not be available on-site, so be sure to bring your own.

The Rothman Rink will be open seven days a week, Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.