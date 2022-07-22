Best of Philly Spotlight: 5 Out-of-the-Box Date Nights
Forget dinner and a movie — try dinner and a blowtorch! Shake up your date nights with these Best of Philly winners.
A Daring Date
Make like Cupid and take aim with Callowhill Archery’s “Love and War” date-night package. This 90-minute tryst includes intro-to-archery lessons and some games to inspire a little friendly competition. Bull’s-eye!
446 North 12th Street, Callowhill.
A Spicy Date
If even the “dinner” part of the date needs an upgrade, sign on for a chef-led class at Old City Kitchen. Start with the Pastamaking 101 class; if the date’s a hit, there’s a more advanced class you can try later.
218 Market Street, Old City.
A Hotter Date
Getting creative in the kitchen not cutting it for you? Try a furnace and a blowtorch instead. Book a private lesson at East Falls Glassworks, learn the basics of glassblowing, and take home a self-made souvenir of your red-hot evening.
3510 Scotts Lane, East Falls.
An Artsy Date
Head to Wonderspaces for a night full of interactive art that will spark discussion, imagination, and some unique Instagram snaps. Bonus: A stroll through the thousands of lights of Squidsoup’s Submergence puts candlelight to shame. Another bonus: There’s an on-site bar so you can tote cocktails on your gallery jaunt.
27 North 11th Street, Center City.
A Sober Date
If you’re not drinking, check out Cocktail Culture Co.’s weekly zero-proof cocktail workshop, which will teach you to make mocktails with non-alcoholic spirit and liquor alternatives.
16 South 2nd Street, Old City.
Published as “Dinner and …” in the August 2022 issue of Philadelphia magazine.