Best of Philly Spotlight: 5 Out-of-the-Box Date Nights

Forget dinner and a movie — try dinner and a blowtorch! Shake up your date nights with these Best of Philly winners.

Looking for more than the same old rendezvous? Try these ideas, courtesy of our Best of Philly 2022 winners.

A Daring Date

Make like Cupid and take aim with Callowhill Archery’s “Love and War” date-night package. This 90-minute tryst includes intro-to-archery lessons and some games to inspire a little friendly competition. Bull’s-eye!

446 North 12th Street, Callowhill.

A Spicy Date

If even the “dinner” part of the date needs an upgrade, sign on for a chef-led class at Old City Kitchen. Start with the Pastamaking 101 class; if the date’s a hit, there’s a more advanced class you can try later.

218 Market Street, Old City.

A Hotter Date

Getting creative in the kitchen not cutting it for you? Try a furnace and a blowtorch instead. Book a private lesson at East Falls Glassworks, learn the basics of glassblowing, and take home a self-made souvenir of your red-hot evening.

3510 Scotts Lane, East Falls.

An Artsy Date

Head to Wonderspaces for a night full of interactive art that will spark discussion, imagination, and some unique Instagram snaps. Bonus: A stroll through the thousands of lights of Squidsoup’s Submergence puts candlelight to shame. Another bonus: There’s an on-site bar so you can tote cocktails on your gallery jaunt.

27 North 11th Street, Center City.

A Sober Date

If you’re not drinking, check out Cocktail Culture Co.’s weekly zero-proof cocktail workshop, which will teach you to make mocktails with non-alcoholic spirit and liquor alternatives.

16 South 2nd Street, Old City.

Published as “Dinner and …” in the August 2022 issue of Philadelphia magazine.