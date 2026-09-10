What’s New to Eat at Eagles Games at Lincoln Financial Field This Season

From an 18-inch green chalupa to Kool-Aid wings, Aramark is bringing serious culinary chaos to the Linc this year.

The Eagles season is almost here, which means it’s time to start thinking about the important stuff: football, obviously, but also what you’re going to eat while you watch it. Yesterday, Aramark unveiled a slate of new food offerings at Lincoln Financial Field for the 2026 Eagles season, including a gigantic green chalupa, a cheesesteak inspired by one of Philly’s most famous spots, and a potato that qualifies as an entire meal.

Senior executive chef James Hennessey has been overseeing Aramark at Lincoln Financial Field for nearly two decades, and tells us the new dishes were born out of a desire to add “creative, fun ideas that could get the fans’ interest and make some Instagrammable moments.” Mission accomplished, sir.

Here’s what’s new at the Linc this season, plus a few other game-day eats worth knowing about.

Broad Street Beast, Section 115

Oh, we’re starting big. The Broad Street Beast is an 18-inch green chalupa shell stuffed with braised Wagyu, tomatillo-avocado salsa verde and pico de gallo, Oaxaca cheese sauce, crispy shallots, and even jalapeño poppers. It costs $55 and is designed to feed a group, so this is less “grab a snack before kickoff” and more “make an event (and entire Instagram reel) out of it.”

Tush Push Tater, East & West Club Level

The Eagles’ signature play gets the potato treatment. The Tush Push Tater starts with a breaded, deep-fried russet potato, then gets topped with a fried chicken cutlet, pimento mac and cheese, bacon hot-honey jam, and more garnishes. It’s carbs stuffed with carbs over here! Also, the chicken cutlet’s breading appears to be dyed green, because why not?

Smoked Chicken Nachos, Sections N120 and N216

These are not your average stadium nachos. Tortilla chips are piled with smoked chicken tossed in caramelized honey barbecue sauce, roasted poblano cheese sauce, black beans, charred corn relish, pico, crema, and scallions. Our food editor Kae Lani Palmisano was particularly into these: “The chicken nachos are very smoky in the best way — reminiscent of cooking over a campfire, if you’re into that kind of thing. I’m into that kind of thing.”

South Philly Special Cheesesteak, Sections 126, 129, and 138

The Linc is getting another cheesesteak, but this one is seemingly taking its cues from Angelo’s — think Cooper Sharp and a seeded roll enveloping the shaved ribeye.

Aussie Meat Pies by G’Day Gourmet, Section 111

Meat pies are a favorite in stadiums across Australia, birthplace of the Eagles’ illustrious left tackle and holiday crooner Jordan Mailata. And for each “Big Mike” pie (stuffed with ground beef, smoked bacon, and cheddar) sold at the Linc this season, G’day are donating $1 to the Mailata Family Foundation. So, go eat some meat pies for the children!

Kool-Aid Glazed Chicken Wings, FanDuel Lounge

Yes, Kool-Aid. These chicken wings get a sweet glaze made with the powdered drink mix (“tropical punch” flavor, in case you were wondering), and they’re … sugary. And barely spicy. And … I still don’t know why.