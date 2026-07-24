What to Eat at the 2026 Best of Philly Party Presented by Penn Medicine

With more than 50 of the city’s top restaurants serving their best bites, there are going to be a lot of dishes to choose from.

The countdown is officially on! Philadelphia magazine’s Best of Philly Party Presented by Penn Medicine is just around the corner, and it’s shaping up to be the absolute must-attend event of the season.

On Tuesday, August 4th, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. we are taking over the National Constitution Center, a fitting venue to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

If you’ve attended before, you know how extravagant of an evening this is. Since we first started crowning Philly’s finest, our annual Best of Philly guide has celebrated the region’s top local chefs, trendsetters, businesses, and icons. And this party brings them together under one roof for the ultimate night of food, drinks, and general revelry.

Prepare your taste buds because we’ll have over 50 of the city’s top restaurants — featuring current Best of Philly winners alongside past favorites — serving up sensational bites.

Expect an incredible lineup of dishes, including:

Bluefin tuna with red pepper labneh and heirloom tomato from Emmett

Chilled corn soup courtesy of Fork

Stina’s famous slow-cooked octopus

Hiramasa crudo and Sungold tomatoes from Wilder

Picnic’s mussel escabeche

Chicken liver sausage with tomato, green papaya, and tofu from a.kitchen

And for dessert, Cloud Cups will be serving scoops of their Best of Philly-winning gelato and sorbet, Darnel’s Cakes will have a raspberry tart, and El Merkury will be handing out cinnamon churros from their cart. (Pro tip: The churros go fast!)

The biggest question attendees ask is, “What should we eat?” The answer is simple: As much as you can. Seriously. You can’t go wrong. While it may not be physically feasible to sample something from over 50 restaurants, no matter what you try, it’s going to be outstanding.

If there are any particular hot spots you’re eager to check out, grab a VIP ticket. While General Admission gets you entrance to the event at 6:30 p.m. with access to Philly’s best dishes, cocktails, wine, and more, a VIP ticket gets you into the event a full hour earlier at 5:30 p.m. That means an extra hour to try as much food as you can and grab a drink before the lines get long (and they do get long). Plus, VIP ticket holders enjoy access to a private rooftop lounge, a full bar, exclusive tasting dishes, and complimentary valet parking.

It’s not often you get this much culinary talent in one place, so if you want to experience the best of the best in Philly, get your tickets today and join us for an unforgettable night.

Still need convincing? Here’s the full list of every restaurant that will be serving up delicious bites throughout the night.

Restaurants and chefs joining us for Philadelphia magazine’s Best of Philly Party Presented by Penn Medicine

1906 Longwood Gardens

a.kitchen

Banshee

Bloomsday

Bolo

Cantina La Martina

Carolyn’s Modern Vietnamese

Center City Pretzel

Classic Cake

Cloud Cups Gelato

Condesa

Darnel’s Cakes

Dim Sum House

Dolce Italian at W Philadelphia

El Merkury

Emmett

Fishtown Pickle Project

Fork

High Street

Irv’s

Jerry’s Bar

Johnson’s Popcorn

La Llorona Cocina & Mezcaleria

Leo

LesbiVeggies

Luk Fu by Jet Tila

Madison K Cookies

Manco & Manco Food Truck (outside)

Moro Bistro

Nourish Philly

Picnic

Post Haste

Restaurant 1793

Rhythm + Spirits

Rumblefish

Scoop DeVille (Henry’s Hot Fudge)

Sophie’s BBQ

South Philly Barbacoa

Stina

Superfolie

The Cake Vault

Lark

The Pump House

The Twisted Tail

Uchi

White Yak

Wilder

WineDive

VIP Exclusive Bites

Amá

Dear Daphni

Levain Bakery

Ocho Supper Club

Via Locusta