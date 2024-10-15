Living in Malvern: A Neighborhood Guide

Small-town allure and urbane sophistication meet at the end of the Main Line.

Remember Paoli!

In Colonial days, the closest place to what’s now Malvern was the Paoli Tavern. And that’s why the town’s main tie to history comes via an event that took place before its incorporation in 1889: the 1777 Battle of Paoli. Also known as the “Paoli Massacre” because of the way the Redcoats attacked at night, using only bayonets and swords, the battle is commemorated by a memorial built in 1817, the second-oldest Revolutionary War monument in the country. The memorial, parade ground, and battlefield (Wayne and Monument avenues)­ are all open to the public.

Country meets downtown

The battlefield sits a couple of blocks south of Malvern’s main drag, King Street, which is lined with shops. These include 12 West Boutique (12 West King Street) and The Ivory Concept (2 East King Street) for womenswear and bridal attire, respectively, and Malvern Saddlery (1 East King Street) for equestrian gear. You can also outfit your home with rugs from Knots & Weaves (218 East King Street), artwork from Gallery 222 (222 East King Street), and pottery from Terra Culture (233 East King Street, Suite 109). Other notable nearby destinations include the People’s Light theater company and event space (39 Conestoga Road) and the Wharton Esherick Museum (1520 Horseshoe Trail; reservations required), the former home of the famed furniture maker.

Dining, simple and fancy

Malvern has emerged as a dining hot spot on the Main Line, with options to keep you satisfied from morning to night. Wake up with coffee and pastries from Malvern Buttery (233 East King Street and its sister spot, in Malvern Station, 13 West King Street), and lunch with friends at the Flying Pig Saloon (121 East King Street). For cocktail hour, there’s the Pennsylvania Distilling Company (50 Three Tun Road, Suite 3). And for that special occasion, there’s Restaurant Alba (7 West King Street).

Back in fashion

While most of the houses in the heart of the community sit on modest lots, there are many more in and around it on lots spanning an acre or more, according to Robin Gordon of the Robin Gordon Group of BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors. “You have village-­type homes that are close to the borough, and you also have new construction,” she says. And she adds that younger buyers have found value in the area’s not-so-new abodes. These folks like the older homes’ floor plans, volume, and space, and realize they can make them their own with a little work.

Published as “Living in Malvern” in the October 2024 issue of Philadelphia magazine.