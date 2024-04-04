On the Market: New Construction Modern Colonial Farmhouse in Ambler

Part of a four-unit development just outside town, this house offers a minimalist yet luxurious take on a classic house type.

Just as I live out my childhood dreams of being an architect vicariously through this department, many real estate brokers in this area play master developer on the side.

This makes perfect sense as a side hustle: The broker-developer can assure a steady supply of product they can sell if they build that product.

Maxim Shtraus of RE/MAX Elite in Huntingdon Valley is one of those broker-developers, with projects in the city and its suburbs. This new construction Ambler modern colonial farmhouse for sale is part of one of those projects.

This one is called Tennis Pointe. It consists of four houses like this one arrayed along a short stretch of Tennis Avenue in Horsham Township.

And it shows how thoroughly the minimalist modern aesthetic has spread through American design.

In form, its exterior faithfully reproduces the classic American farmhouse of the early and mid-19th century.

Its interior, on the other hand, combines elements of traditional and modern design.

The most traditional feature of this house is its living room, which is separated from the rest of the main floor. It’s the only room in this house with the crown moldings and wainscoting often found in Colonial-style houses. Its marble-clad full-height gas fireplace, however, is quite untraditional.

A two-story-high foyer, something you wouldn’t find in a traditional Colonial or early American farmhouse, separates the living and dining rooms. And while hardwood floors are definitely traditional, the ones throughout this house are made of acacia wood, which isn’t.

The dining room is open to both the foyer and the kitchen behind it. The architectural plans show and the listing copy mentions a large walk-in pantry next to the dining room, but in this photo, that pantry appears to have been shrunk so a wet bar could be added.

Note also the absence of the traditional design elements found in the living room, not to mention colors other than white. Yet the chandelier and the furniture both invoke the past.

The everyday living suite, however, only makes a faint nod to it. Its two-story great room may have traditional fenestration, but a two-story great room is something completely of our present era.

So is the kitchen, its neotraditional lighting and chairs notwithstanding. Its ample cabinetry, custom-made by Aster Cucine, is as modern as it is traditional in appearance. It also boasts high-end Bertazzoni appliances, including a six-burner gas range with double oven.

Off the passage connecting the kitchen to the garage is a mud room and a home office. The home office counts as one of this house’s six bedrooms. On the other side of the great room you will find the second, a guest suite with an en-suite full bath.

The second floor contains the other four bedrooms. Two of them, over the dining room and kitchen, share a Jack and Jill bath. A loft overlooking the great room connects those two to the rest of the floor.

Past the laundry room and the third en-suite bedroom, French doors lead to an expansive primary bedroom suite.

The bedroom itself has a high cathedral ceiling. Sliding doors lead from an attached sitting area to a balcony overlooking the backyard.

On the other side of the bedroom, two walk-in closets flank the passageway to the primary bathroom. It features dual vanities, a marble tile floor, a freestanding soaking tub, a stall shower and a toilet closet.

The finished basement beneath all this has plenty of room for a media lounge, game room, or recreation space. It also has a full bath and stairs leading to the backyard. There you will also find a stone patio off the kitchen for outdoor entertaining.

You will find this luxurious house just outside Ambler in Horsham Township, but a very short drive will put you right in the heart of Ambler. There you will find a passel of fine restaurants, boutiques and galleries, plus the historic Ambler Theater movie palace and a SEPTA Regional Rail station.

I guess there’s something to be said for buying a house like this Ambler modern colonial farmhouse for sale directly from the developer.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 6

BATHS: 5 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 6,500

SALE PRICE: $1,995,000

964 Tennis Ave., Ambler, PA 19002 [Maxim Shtraus | RE/MAX Elite] / Tennis Pointe website