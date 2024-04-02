Just Listed: Updated Extended Trinity in Wash West

Intelligently laid out to begin with and filled with authentic 19th-century charm, this spacious trinity also has loads of modern style and amenities.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Attention, trinity fans! The trinity you’ve been waiting all these years to buy is here.

For starters, this Wash West updated extended trinity house for sale comes in the economical family size: It has 1,287 square feet of interior space, not counting the unfinished basement, of course. It also has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, so if you’re a young couple, you won’t have to move once the kids come along.

And if you already have kids, this house is ready for them. And if you don’t, it has room for a home office, a studio or den, and your hobbies.

So now that we’ve established that you want this trinity, no matter your life stage or situation, let’s examine why you want this trinity.

For starters, it sits on one of Wash West’s famed “little streets” paved with Belgian block. This one is super-conveniently located: between Locust and Spruce and 11th and 12th streets. You’re right in the heart of both Midtown Village and the Gayborhood, with the performing arts, fine and casual dining, nightlife and entertainment all just outside your door. And shopping is almost as convenient, with both Reading Terminal Market and the supermarkets at 10th and South streets within walking distance.

Next, while it got a thorough makeover very recently, it retains all of those 19th-century features that exude classic charm. Starting with the brick fireplace and built-in cabinets on the main floor.

The living room features a coat closet on one side of the fireplace and built-in bookshelves and storage on the other.

A similar setup obtains in the kitchen, with a huge china closet, buffet and cabinets on the same wall as the fireplace, just past the stairs.

A totally modern kitchen comes with that built-in cabinetry. It includes a wine fridge, stone tile backsplash, dishwasher and up-to-date range and fridge. And even though it’s up to date, its cabinetry is inspired by the more traditional work around it.

The trademark trinity stairs lead to stair halls on the upper floors. Both floors have identical floorplans consisting of bedrooms in front and back and full bathrooms opposite the stairs.

This is the second-floor primary bedroom. It has a working fireplace and built-in bookshelves. The other three bedrooms also have built-ins.

And the full baths on both floors also have marble-like tile wainscoting and frameless glass shower stalls lined with the same tile.

The unfinished basement contains the laundry and lots of space to store stuff.

This house also offers you a unique pair of extra amenities. One is the shared courtyard in back of the kitchen. The other is the community garden at the corner of Sartain and Locust streets. If you’d like to become a member, you can apply at the Washington Square West Civic Association.

So whaddaya say? Is this Wash West updated extended trinity house for sale the trinity you’ve been waiting for, or what?

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,287

SALE PRICE: $625,000

OTHER STUFF: While this house has lots of space, some of you reading this might envision a time when you would want even more. The listing agent points out in the description that the house next door at 203 South Sartain Street, currently a two-unit rental property, is also on the market — and that other trinity owners in the area have bought more than one at once with an eye toward combining them sometime down the road.

205 S. Sartain St., Philadelphia, PA 19107 [Joan Mozenter | Compass]