Just Listed in the Poconos: Updated Contemporary in Pocono Lake

This airy contemporary sits in a gated resort community with four lakes and a ski hill. And if that’s not enough, there are plenty more attractions beyond the gate.

Of course, I wouldn’t feature a house like this if it didn’t look good. And this contemporary house for sale in Locust Lake Village definitely looks good, thanks to its recent renovation.

But when it comes to choosing a place to vacation or live in the Poconos, what’s outside the house matters as much as, and maybe more than, what’s inside the house.

And on that score, this Pocono Lake updated contemporary house for sale also excels.

But before I get to that part of today’s featured Poconos house, let’s look at what’s inside it.

This lodge-like residence has an open-plan main floor with a soaring vaulted ceiling.

A stone fireplace serves as the focal point for the living room part while a large full-height window looks out on its wooded lot. A matching window fills the dining area next to the living room with light.

And the dining area is also connected to an updated kitchen with bar seating and a full complement of stainless-steel appliances.

The laundry room behind the kitchen also has a stainless-steel washer and dryer.

Two of this house’s four bedrooms are on the main floor, and the other two are upstairs. One of the upstairs bedrooms also has a fully vaulted ceiling. The other three bedrooms are better suited for larger beds and use as a primary bedroom.

Each of the two floors has a hall bath with a tub/shower combo.

A partly finished basement contains storage and rec room space, and the house has a two-car attached garage.

In front of all this are two areas for outdoor relaxation. The first is the large deck in front of the living room and the two entrances to this house. It has room for a grill and a fire pit.

Another fire pit sits off the driveway, next to the garage.

This Pocono Lake updated contemporary house for sale is near the middle of Locust Lake Village, a gated resort community just up the road from Pocono Lake proper. Locust Lake, located just around the corner from this house, is one of four lakes in the community. Like two of the other three, it has broad sandy beaches, plenty of shade trees, playgrounds, grills, picnic tables, restrooms and ample parking.

You can also go boating on the lake in a sailboat, a rowboat or a boat with an electric motor. You’ll also find a covered pavilion where dances take place regularly, a snack bar, a volleyball court, horseshoe pits and shuffleboard. You can also go fishing on any of the three large lakes in season, and in the winter, you can go ice skating on Pilgrim Lake (the smallest of the four) or ice fishing on Pines Lake.

Locust Lake Village also has a clubhouse with a 900-foot-long, 150-foot-high ski hill next to it. If you want more challenging skiing, Jack Frost and Big Boulder are a 15-minute drive away, and Camelback is 25 minutes away. Several waterparks, nature preserves, state parks, game lands and historic sites also surround this community, and the Stroudsburgs and the Delaware Water Gap are within a 45-minute drive.

Now is it clear that what’s outside this house is as attractive as what’s inside it?

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 2,590

SALE PRICE: $459,900

130 Mountain View Rd., Pocono Lake, PA 18347 [Endy Santos Rojas | eXp Realty – Hazle Township]