Just Listed: Renovated Rowhouse in Grad Hospital

This 109-year-old rowhouse looks its age only on its facade. Inside, it’s totally modern with plenty of room.

Philadelphia has loads of rowhouses that date back a century or more. In many neighborhoods, the rows of uniform facades form pleasing streetscapes.

But what lies behind those facades might fool the random observer.

Take this Grad Hospital renovated rowhouse for sale, for instance. As you can see above, this vintage 1915 rowhouse fits right in with its neighbors on Christian Street.

But walk through its front door and suddenly you’ve entered the here and now.

This too is a fairly common occurrence. But the quality of the transformations varies. This is among the better ones.

For starters, its main floor offers the best feature of the open plan while avoiding its most objectionable one.

The living and dining rooms are joined together to form a single space …

… but you have to pass through a door to enter the separate kitchen, which boasts custom European cabinetry. Those who like to entertain their guests with a kitchen show will probably want to pass on this place, but if you’re the type who doesn’t want to smell food cooking while relaxing in the living room, this is the house you’ve been looking for.

A super-spacious landscaped rear patio sits behind the main floor. It’s all set up for both entertaining and relaxation.

You may have also noted that the stairs don’t float or do any of those other modern tricks. In that sense, this renovation maintains ties to the past yet remains thoroughly modern.

The second floor contains a front bedroom that gets plenty of natural light through south-facing windows.

It also has a smaller bedroom that could serve as a home office, as here, or as a nursery. You’ll also find a full bathroom on this floor.

The top floor is given over to the primary bedroom suite. It contains a large south-facing bedroom with an equally large walk-in closet.

Its spa-like bath contains dual vanities, a frameless glass shower stall and custom tilework.

Just off the bathroom, through sliding doors at the top of the stairs, sits this private outdoor roof deck. Imagine starting your mornings and ending your evenings here.

And under all this you’ll find a finished basement that makes a great media room. It also has a powder room and a wet bar with a beverage fridge.

This Grad Hospital renovated rowhouse for sale also comes with a convenient location. The South Street restaurant row, Julian Abele Park, Marian Anderson Recreation Center, and Washington Avenue all lie within easy walking distance, and you can stroll a little further to reach University City, Rittenhouse Square or the Avenue of the Arts — or you can take one of three nearby SEPTA bus routes.

They didn’t live like this in 1915, but I’ll wager that they would have if they could have.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,344

SALE PRICE: $750,000

2137 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19146 [Michael Kelczewski | Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty]