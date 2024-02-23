On the Market in the Poconos: Wooded Estate in Buck Hill Falls

Want proof that even the expensive houses in the Poconos are bargains? Consider this five-acre, two-house property for starters.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

I’ve pointed out on several occasions now that Poconos vacation homes offer the most value for your money. You may not have a beach to watch the sun rise over, but you get year-round recreational opportunities as a consolation prize.

And if you’ve been following the Poconos houses showcased here, you should also know that you will find it difficult to drop lots of coin on one. But there are indeed Poconos properties with seven-figure price tags.

This Buck Hill Falls estate house for sale is one. And as you will soon learn, even here, you’re getting a bargain for the price.

For starters, this property consists of two houses on a thickly forested 5.15-acre lot. The main house, pictured at the top, dates to 1932. The guest house, pictured above, looks like it was built a few decades later.

Each of the two houses contains four bedrooms, so you can invite friends and relatives up as often as you like for their own vacations without putting a crimp in your own style.

The main house could easily fit right in on the Main Line. It has that informal English style common to many Main Line houses built around the same time.

A small vestibule, directly beneath the stairs in this photo, opens onto a spacious living room with a fireplace and a beamed ceiling.

Off to one side of the living room is a sunny yet warm family room with its own fireplace embedded in its stone wall.

Past the opposite side you will find the formal dining room.

A sunroom looking out on the main house’s backyard spans the length of the living and dining rooms.

A patio sits in the notch formed by the sunroom and family room. Both rooms have access to it.

A butler’s pantry, which contains the dishwasher, connects the dining room and kitchen.

The other appliances are in the kitchen, which is one with the breakfast room.

The kitchen itself has a double oven, a smooth-top cooktop in its island, a stainless-steel refrigerator/freezer and a trash compactor. One of this house’s four bedrooms and a full bath lie beyond the kitchen, and there’s a powder room off the living room.

The second floor contains the other three bedrooms. The primary one has ample space for both sleeping and lounging.

Its bathroom has dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a shower stall in the toilet closet.

The other two bedrooms on this floor share a Jack and Jill bathroom. A family room sits at the opposite end of the floor from the primary bedroom. The main house also has plenty of storage space in its attic and basement.

The guest house has a larger foyer in the 120-degree angle formed by its two wings.

That foyer leads directly into the living room, whose expansive curved wall of windows looks out on the swimming pool.

A powder room, two bedrooms and a hall bath lie to the right of to the foyer. To the left, the kitchen and dining room separate the foyer from the great room.

The guest house kitchen has a full complement of stainless-steel appliances, including a built-in microwave over the range.

And the great room lives up to its name with its two-story-high cathedral ceiling.

A similar cathedral ceiling, this one painted, graces the primary bedroom on the second floor.

Its bathroom lies off the second-floor hallway, while the other bedroom on this floor has an en-suite bath.

In back, the pool has a spacious patio surrounding it and a dining terrace next to it.

Both of these houses are surrounded by thick woods.

And they are situated in one of the oldest and best-outfitted resort communities in the Poconos. Buck Hill Falls was founded in 1901 by a group of Philadelphia Quakers and has been attracting the smart set from New York and Philadelphia ever since.

Join them as the owner of this Buck Hill Falls estate house for sale — as in Newport, this and the other 304 houses in the community are called “cottages” — and you will enjoy the use of two restaurants, a clubhouse with a bar, a 27-hole golf course, a tennis center with ten Har-Tru courts, a fitness center, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, championship lawn bowling greens, a summer camp and teen clubhouse for the kids, more than 40 miles of hiking and biking trails, and a full calendar of community events and activities throughout the year.

And all this will set you back only $1.8 million plus the community association dues. I’m tempted to say that, for what you get, that’s damn near dirt cheap.

THE FINE PRINT

Main House

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 4,308

Guest House

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 3 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 3,082

SALE PRICE: $1,800,000

OTHER STUFF: The property also contains a three-car detached garage. Annual community association dues of $16,300 cover maintenance and use of the community facilities.

724 and 728 Rolloff Rd., Buck Hill Falls, PA 18323 [Caroline Salvino | Classic Properties – Mountainhome] | Listing via Zillow