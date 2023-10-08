Just Listed in the Poconos: Hillside Contemporary in Bushkill

This lofty residence in Saw Creek Estates comes with a spa in a most unusual location.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

The Saw Creek Estates community near Bushkill points with pride to the awards and recognition it has received for the quality of its amenities, its management and its stewardship of its natural resources.

And it’s true that few Poconos resort communities are as well outfitted as Saw Creek Estates. Live here and you don’t even have to leave it to indulge your love of skiing, for it has its own private ski hill. It also offers residents a hilltop restaurant and clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pools, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, a fitness center, beaches, kayaks, canoes and paddle boats, racquetball and basketball courts, a summer camp for the kids, and whirlpool spas next to the indoor pools.

Given all that, the amenities offered in this Bushkill hillside contemporary house for sale amount to gilding the lily.

But then again, maybe you want to cook in rather than dine out. Or maybe you’d rather just have a few friends over for games. Or maybe you want that spa experience all to yourself.

You can do all of those things here.

The house has a deck that wraps around its main floor. From it you get a great view of the forested mountains surrounding you.

Walk through the front door and you enter a dramatic, two-story-high, skylit main floor.

A full-height stone fireplace anchors its living room.

The dining room and kitchen lie under the upstairs loft. Sliding doors lead from the dining room to the deck.

And the kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and offers bar seating at its island.

The basement contains a game room with sliding doors that lead out to the ground-level patio.

Two bedrooms and a rustic full bath also share the basement with the game room and the unfinished laundry and storage room. The main floor contains two more bedrooms and another full bath.

The upper floor is where this house really gilds the lily. It starts with a loft den.

At the end of the den, however, is a skylit Jacuzzi tub that’s separated only by a low divider from the rest of the space. A wall on the balcony side provides some privacy from what’s going on below.

Around the crook of the L-shaped upper floor lies the primary bedroom.

Lots of large windows fill it with light, and it has its own en-suite bathroom.

This house, which has had only one owner since it was built in 1996, sits just up the road from Saw Creek itself.

You will also be close to the Top of the World if you buy it. “Top of the World” is the name Saw Creek Estates gives to the largest of its clubhouses and recreation centers. It sits at the top of the ski hill and contains the community’s restaurant. You will also find just about all of the other amenities listed at the beginning of this article here, and the ones you can’t find here you only have to travel a short distance to reach.

If you want to go exploring some of the Poconos’ other attractions, you’ll find plenty of them within easy reach. Bushkill Falls is not far away, and the Stroudsburgs and the Delaware Water Gap are about a half-hour drive to the south.

What you get with this Bushkill hillside contemporary house for sale, then, is your own private resort within a grander private resort within Pennsylvania’s great vacation playground.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 2,624

SALE PRICE: $375,000

OTHER STUFF: A $1,845 annual fee covers road maintenance, trash removal and maintenance and use of the community facilities and amenities. Small additional fees may apply for individual use of some services.

143 Oxford St., Bushkill, PA 18324 [Rosalie and Antonio Bueti | Keller Williams Real Estate – Pocono Pines]