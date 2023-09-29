On the Market in the Poconos: Loft Contemporary in Lake Ariel

Want the soaring spaciousness of a barn, but a more civilized look? This house in a wooded community at the head of Lake Wallenpaupack fills the bill.

We who write about and market houses for sale tend to toss the word “loft” about with some abandon. Generally speaking, if someone has a huge open space with high ceilings, thick wooden beams, and an exposed wood ceiling, it gets labeled a “loft apartment” even if it lacks an actual loft.

This is quite likely because such spaces resemble the haylofts found in old barns. And indeed, those citified spaces in old converted warehouses have now become one of the definitions of “loft.”

This Lake Ariel contemporary loft house for sale, however, fits the first definition. That is, it has a space tucked under its roof and elevated above its main floor.

That space contains this house’s primary bedroom, which is open to the floor below like a sleeping loft in an urban loft apartment. But as you can see, all the walls and the vaulted ceiling are finished, with exposed beams adding the rustic touch.

The sleeping area gets privacy from the powder room next to it. The larger sitting area lies next to the balcony overlooking the main floor.

The main floor is just as lofty as the loft itself, however. It’s a single open space beneath a two-story-high cathedral ceiling. Plenty of windows let the wooded surroundings in.

The biggest windows, however, are on the kitchen side, which faces the backyard. It has modern stainless-steel appliances, traditional cabinetry, shiplap backsplashes and a granite-topped island on wheels. You could roll away this island and move the dining table into the middle of this space if you needed to accommodate a larger dinner party.

The living room side has a cozy brick fireplace.

The full bathroom is also on the main floor. It too combines traditional and modern design elements. Tw0 more bedrooms lie off the hallway that also leads to the bathroom.

A wraparound deck embraces the living-room and front sides of the main living area. When the weather’s nice, this can serve as your outdoor living room.

And a gravel driveway leads to parking spaces at the back.

This Lake Ariel contemporary loft house for sale is located in a resort community right where Wallenpaupack Creek becomes Lake Wallenpaupack. The waterway here is wide and deep enough that you can go boating on the lake, and the Indian Rocks community has a boat ramp and boat docks. You can rent some boat slips by the day, but if you want a slip of your own, you will have to put your name on a waiting list.

However, while you’re waiting, Indian Rocks has several other outdoor amenities for your enjoyment. These include beaches, a catch-and-release fish pond, a children’s playground, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. The community also has a clubhouse, and your property comes with lake rights.

And if you plan on using this house only some of the time, Indian Rocks’ rules allow you to rent it out on a short-term basis. There are rules and terms you must abide by to do so, though.

Finally, three acres of community-owned property surround your own plot. That gives this Lake Ariel contemporary loft house for sale lots of privacy. It also makes it feel like a barn in the woods — but a civilized barn.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 1 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 1,824

SALE PRICE: $279,900

OTHER STUFF: A $1,250 annual homeowners association fee covers maintenance and use of the community facilities and roads. Separate fees apply for use of some facilities.

206 Black Bear Rd., Lake Ariel, PA 18436 [Sarah Tigue | Keller Williams Real Estate – Route 6]