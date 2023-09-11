Just Listed in the Poconos: Renovated Contemporary Cabin in Pocono Pines

This year, Mike Dembinski has gone nautical with “Camp Overboard,” his latest makeover of a contemporary Poconos house.

Summer has come and gone (almost), but it’s not too late for you to enroll in summer camp.

This year’s featured glamp-ground: “Camp Overboard,” the latest in Michael Dembinski’s whimsical and stylish makeovers of contemporary Poconos classics.

This renovated Pocono Pines contemporary cabin house for sale sits in the Lake Naomi Club development, a short walk down Camp Owaissa Court from the lake itself.

Turn right on Woodland Avenue at the end of your street and you will soon find yourself at Lake Naomi’s West Beach, which also has a marina.

Your retreat, however, is tucked away in the woods. That way you will enjoy privacy and cooler temperatures in the summer.

As usual, Dembinski did a bang-up job of making this relatively young (2005) modern cabin a real showpiece. And as with its predecessors, the golf-themed “Camp Augusta,” the Woodstock-y “Camp Summer of ’69” and the more local “Camp Naomi,” “Camp Overboard” comes with everything you see inside it included.

The first thing you encounter before you enter is a welcoming front porch. It got new beams and X-pattern railings as part of the extensive makeover.

Step through the front door to find a soaring foyer with a custom pendant chandelier hanging from a dormer window. On the left is a mudroom where you will find outerwear storage and the laundry.

On the right you will find a den with a bar where you and your guests can relax between sailing on the lake and dining at home.

Directly ahead of you is the living room, dramatically lit by skylights in its cathedral ceiling. You, your family and your guests will enjoy cozying up to its fireplace when it’s cold and sauntering out to the rear deck when it’s nice out.

The lounge and the living room together wrap around the eat-in kitchen. Its dining room has a large bay window looking out on the wooded backyard.

And the kitchen has bar seating at its peninsula. It also has plenty of Shaker cabinets for storing stuff, up-to-date stainless-steel appliances and a wine rack over the sink.

Two of this house’s three bedrooms lie off of the kitchen. The one in front has huge windows that bring the woods inside. A hall bath sits between the two.

The primary suite sits off the other side of the living room. Its bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and sliding doors that open onto the rear deck.

The bathroom features a dressing room, a stall shower, a toilet closet and a single vanity.

It also contains this soaking tub surrounded by classical tile wainscoting.

The mudroom connects to a one-and-a-half-car attached garage that offers extra storage space as well as room for an extra-large vehicle.

At night, you can head out into the backyard and relax around the fire pit. The forested half-acre lot also has room for games and recreation.

And speaking of recreation, the Lake Naomi Club abounds in recreational facilities. In addition to the lake and beaches, you will have access to sports courts, swimming pools, a golf course, a community center, a clubhouse, restaurants and cafes, and a community center with an active calendar of programs. You need not be a Lake Naomi Club member to use the beach next to your home or go sailing or fishing on its four lakes, but you do need to be one to take advantage of all the amenities Lake Naomi has to offer.

Between its own classy amenities and those of its community, ”Camp Overboard” should send you overboard with delight. It’s a Pocono Pines contemporary cabin house for sale that will definitely float your boat.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,695

SALE PRICE: $599,900

OTHER STUFF: An $860 annual homeowners association fee covers basic services in Lake Naomi; Tobyhanna Township maintains the roads. Additional contributions go towards the community’s safety patrols. Full use of the facilities in Lake Naomi and Timber Trails require membership in the Lake Naomi Club; annual dues range from $3,340 for an individual to $4,975 for a family. A $4,500 application fee and an initial capital projects contribution are due upon joining. See the Membership section of the club website for full details.

2121 Camp Owissa Ct., Pocono Pines, PA 18350 [Andie Gerhard | Dembinski Realty Company via Zillow]