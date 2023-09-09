Just Listed Down the Shore: Renovated Cape Cod in Brigantine

This bright Cape has five large bedrooms that make it perfect for a large or extended family.

If you’re willing to walk a few blocks to the beach, you can find some really nice houses at reasonable prices in some Shore communities.

Reasonable prices for the Shore, that is. The reason why most listings entered into the South Jersey Shore Regional MLS do not include square footages is: If one were to value Shore real estate in terms of price per square foot, one might just pass out in shock.

This renovated Brigantine Cape Cod house for sale, on the other hand, might not have a stratospheric price per square foot because it has five sizable bedrooms, a decent-sized living room and a large family room.

It offers one-floor living for its owner and enough beds to handle a large family gathering.

It also has several very nice outdoor spaces up front, including the porch and deck you see in the top photo and this patio and fire pit to the house’s left as you face it. (There’s also a small fenced-in patio next to the shed in the rear of this photo.)

The living room’s large five-pane bay window looks out on the front porch. The living room and two of the bedrooms have hardwood floors, while the other rooms have either laminate floors or carpeting.

To the right of the front door, the dining room has a classic half-hexagon bay window, part of which looks out on the open front deck.

The spacious updated kitchen has a vaulted ceiling, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood cabinetry.

A passageway leads past the laundry room to the large family room. Part of it looks like it got carved out of what was once a two-car attached garage. A one-car garage remains part of this house.

The stairs next to the family room lead up to the garage wing’s second floor. It contains a bedroom with two beds and this skylit sleeping loft. Two more bedrooms and a full bath comprise the main house’s second floor.

The primary bedroom, bedroom two and a full bath sit in the back of the main floor, which also has a powder room.

It’s not clear to me whether these photos show the main-floor or second-floor bathroom, but one of those two has a large jetted tub.

The walk to the beach or the bay from this Brigantine Cape Cod house for sale is the same distance — two blocks in either direction. The shops on Bayside Avenue and several fine restaurants, including Bella Luna, Yianni’s and La Scala’s Beach House, also lie within walking diztance.

And last but not least, this house comes with all the furniture you see here. Factor that in and this house’s sale price may actually be reasonable by off-Shore standards as well.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 5

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: Not included in property data sheet but the listing copy states it contains 2,350

SALE PRICE: $899,999

OTHER STUFF: This house’s sale price was reduced by $26,000 on Sept. 8th.

168 8th St. S., Brigantine, NJ 08203 [Nancy Campione | Weichert Realtors Brigantine Realty]