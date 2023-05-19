On the Market: Rebuilt Riverside Redoubt in Stockton

Perched right next to the Delaware and loaded with decks and patios, this 1950s house recently got a makeover that took it to the next level.

This weekend’s getaway house is one you could live in year-round without disrupting your routine if you work here in the Philadelphia region. Of course, if you work from home, that could describe any of the Shore or Poconos houses showcased here on Fridays. But if you have a hybrid work schedule, you should consider this Stockton riverside house for sale instead, for your commute to work from here on those days you go into the office will be much shorter.

Especially if you work in Bucks County, because this house is very convenient to it.

In fact, it sits right across the Delaware from it. You can be in Doylestown in under 30 minutes and in New Hope even sooner.

That means you can enjoy the nightlife of Bucks County’s favorite adult playground whenever you want to. But this house offers lots of places to play as well.

In form, “Eagle’s Bluff” is a 1950s contemporary house on the outside, built in 1957. But it got a makeover in 2016 that took it to the next level — literally: The rebuild raised its main floor one level up from the ground to take it out of harm’s way in the event of flooding.

It now sits atop a stone foundation and concrete columns. The stone-clad ground floor contains a four-car garage and this sunroom that has a hot tub in it. There’s also enough room in it to put in a home gym.

Surrounding the ground floor is a covered patio right next to the river.

The main floor, up one level now, includes a spacious foyer, an open-plan great room, a guest bedroom and a hall bath.

The great room contains a living area with a fireplace on one end.

On the other, it has a dining area next to the kitchen.

The kitchen got upgraded with modern stainless-steel appliances, a gas cooktop in its island, plenty of traditionally styled cabinet space and a wine rack over the fridge.

A wraparound deck that covers the patio below surrounds this space.

It offers excellent views up and down the Delaware, all the way down to the Roebling pedestrian suspension bridge connecting Bulls Island with Lumberville on the opposite bank.

The guest bedroom on the landward side of this floor also has a balcony. Here it’s set up as a den with a dining table.

The top floor consists of the primary bedroom suite and a third bedroom.

The home office, of course, also faces the river, which might drive you to distraction while working. It could also be pressed into service as a bedroom. A corridor leading past the third-floor balcony facing the river connects it to the primary bedroom.

Said bedroom is extra-spacious and also connects to the balcony. It also has a fireplace and large windows looking out on the Delaware.

The primary bathroom is also nicely outfitted, with dual vanities and a stall shower with body sprays.

The retaining wall at the back of the backyard clearly predates not only the reconstruction but also the original house. There’s a boat dock next to the stairs leading down to the riverbank.

All this makes this Stockton riverside house for sale ideal for anyone who loves the outdoors and outdoor activities. It sits at the end of a street lined with riverside houses that lies between the river and the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park a little ways upriver from Stockton itself. You could go hiking on its towpath trail down to Bulls Island, walk across the bridge to Lumberville, and either dine out at the Black Bass Hotel there or hike the Delaware Canal towpath up to Point Pleasant or down to New Hope.

You could then continue your adventure on foot by crossing the bridge back over to Lambertville to peruse its unique shops, dine there if you haven’t yet eaten, then hike back up to Stockton and home. If all this sounds like a little too much for you, just cut your circuit short by crossing back into New Jersey at Stockton and hanging out there. Or just get in the car and drive to whichever of these places you fancy.

See? I’ve just sketched out for you opportunities for recreation and exercise that combines experiencing nature with enjoying the more urbane pleasures of the Delaware River towns in Bucks and Hunterdon counties. Sure, there are other houses that might offer you this sort of opportunity. But only a few of them are as beautifully situated and appointed as this Stockton riverside house for sale.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 3,700

SALE PRICE: $1,379,000

OTHER STUFF: You can also store your rivergoing gear and other outdoor stuff in the two storage sheds on this house’s 1.04-acre lot.

165 Bryam Lane, Stockton, NJ 08559 [Carle Robbins | Addison Wolfe Real Estate]