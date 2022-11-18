Just Listed in the Poconos: Contemporary Log House in Waymart

Love the rustic look of a log house but want to live large at the same time? This place has your name on it.

For back country, the Poconos are quite urbane and civilized, or at least most of the resort communities that dot the region are. This is the secret of their appeal to the many people who have made the region their home away from home — or even their home.

But a subset of Poconos vacationers want something a little more backwoodsy, a little more rustic, in their homes. These are the people who go for log houses, by and large.

And within that group, there’s another subset: Those who want a house with that rustic look and character but also want to live in the lap of luxury. These latter-day Theodore Roosevelts should jump at the opportunity to purchase this Waymart contemporary log house for sale.

This log cabin on steroids combines the rough-hewn appearance of a classic log house with the style of a contemporary chalet on the outside and the amenities of a luxurious pleasure palace inside and out.

The front door opens into the dining room and kitchen, which function as a bridge connecting the house’s two wings. The dining room’s ceiling rises a full two stories, and the bedroom above the kitchen has a balcony overlooking it.

The kitchen boasts a boatload of traditionally-styled, Amish-built cabinetry, including a wall of cabinets opposite its business end. It also has a Brazilian quartzite-topped island with bar seating for four and a full complement of modern stainless-steel appliances.

Next to the kitchen is a service wing containing a pantry, the laundry room and a hall bath that’s outfitted like a primary bathroom with a large shower stall along with a metal tub and double vanity that channel the 19th century.

Next to the dining room sits the spacious, soaring living room. With 1,100 square feet of space, it could hold many entire Poconos vacation houses. Its soaring cathedral ceiling gives it an element of awe, while the pellet stove in one corner — one of two in this house — gives it added warmth above what the house’s climate-control system offers. (Of course, that system provides air conditioning in the summer.)

A balcony at the back end of the living room overlooks the backyard pool and cabana as well as the surrounding countryside. The balcony continues across the entire rear of the first floor.

Overlooking the living room is this large sleeping loft. The owner states that a primary bathroom suite with a walk-in closet will be added in the space beyond the French doors before closing.

However, this Waymart contemporary log house for sale already has a primary bedroom suite over the kitchen. Its multi-gabled bedroom contains its own sitting area.

It also has two walk-in cedar closets and a bathroom with a dressing table built in.

The listing states that this house has four bedrooms, but as furnished, it contains only two. The other two are located in the walkout basement and currently serve other functions.

The one beneath the kitchen wing is outfitted as a home office.

And the one under the living room functions as a family room. Both have en-suite bathrooms — a full one for the family room and a half bath for the home office.

A two-car garage and a workshop/storage room lie in between the two non-bedroom bedrooms. Next to the garage, a spiral staircase leads to a secondary main entrance directly to the living room.

The home office has a door that opens onto the stairs from the first-floor balcony, while the family room’s French doors open onto this terrace under the balcony.

And steps lead from that terrace to the outdoor entertainment area consisting of a swimming pool, hot tub, outdoor living room and tiki bar.

A breezeway connects the house to a single-bay garage with enough room to store five cars in it. And at the rear of its wooded 4.58-acre lot stands a stick-built barn where farm, lawn and outdoor maintenance equipment can be stored.

Even though it sits on a large lot, as this aerial view makes clear, it’s not alone out there in the woods. But neither is it part of a resort community. That means that whoever buys this Waymart contemporary log house for sale won’t have to shell out homeowners association or club fees. Besides, who needs a resort community when this place is its own resort?

The only thing it lacks is a lake. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, however, has a nice one just a short distance from here as the crow flies, or a slightly longer drive south down Burns Road to Big John Road, thence east to Lake View Road, then north to Creek Road (Route 170), which runs alongside Prompton Lake, the centerpiece of Prompton State Park. Here you can go boating, picnicking or hiking along 26 miles of trails.

And for those times when you want something just a little less backwoodsy, both Waymart and Honesdale are close by.

And all this put together means that here, one can indeed indulge one’s inner Theodore Roosevelt.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4*

BATHS: 4* full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 5,633

SALE PRICE: $1,099,999

*OTHER STUFF: The listing agent also states that this house has great potential as an Airbnb rental. In which case, the two basement rooms should definitely be turned into bedrooms. As already stated, the loft bedroom on the second floor will have an en-suite bathroom and closet added to it before closing. And this house is being sold with all the furniture you see in these pictures included, so it’s definitely move-in ready.

314 Burns Rd., Waymart, PA 18472 [Meghan Gapp | RE/MAX Best]