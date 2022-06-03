News

Just Listed in the Poconos: Luxury Beach Resort on Roamingwood Lake

This sprawling contemporary in a gated community comes with not only an equally sprawling deck but also its own lakeside resort.

house for sale lake ariel beach resort exterior front

This looks like a typical contemporary Poconos house, doesn’t it? Looks can be deceiving, for there’s nothing typical about this spread at 593 Pocono Court, Lake Ariel, PA 18342 | Photos: Steven Wallace Media via Greater Scranton Association of Realtors MLS and The Hub Real Estate Group

As readers of this section should know by now, The Hideout in Lake Ariel is one of the best-equipped resort communities in the Poconos. In addition to three large lakes and four ponds, a clubhouse, a lodge, campgrounds, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, two heated swimming pools, recreational sports and fitness centers, regular and miniature golf courses, two beaches, art and woodworking studios, 250 acres of woodlands and a dog park, the community also has its own ski slope and a tubing run.

house for sale lake ariel beach resort view of lakeside resort from deck

View of lakeside resort from deck

Apparently, all this wasn’t enough for the owner of this Lake Ariel beach resort house for sale, because this house has its own private lakeside beach resort thrown in.

house for sale lake ariel beach resort dock view of resort

Lakeside resort dock; outdoor kitchen, and beach in rear

Outfitted with a dock, boatslip and dockside deck, an arbor-covered outdoor kitchen, hammocks (one with a mister), a playground, and a lakeside beach with arbor-covered swings, this luxury beach resort sits on a cove at the southern end of Roamingwood Lake, the largest of the Hideout’s three main lakes.

house for sale lake ariel beach resort lakeside resort beach

Lakeside resort beach; dock, outdoor kitchen and playground in rear

Since powerboating is allowed on Roamingwood Lake, that means you can keep a motor boat tied up at your dock along with your rowboats, sailboats, canoes and kayaks. And since this cove is a no-wake zone, you can enjoy quiet and tranquil waters whenever you hang out by the lake.

house for sale lake ariel beach resort deck

Deck dining area

Up the hill from this luxurious private resort, you will find a small deck with picnic tables and a larger wraparound deck attached to the house itself.

house for sale lake ariel beach resort deck hot tub

Hot tub, fire pit and grill on deck

It also has room for a grill, a hot tub, a fire pit, and outdoor dining.

living room

Living room

living room

Living room, view to foyer and dining room

The house itself is a striking contemporary with a split-level main floor. Curved stairs connect the foyer to the middle of the main floor’s three levels, while the foyer itself connects to the high-ceilinged living room, whose large windows and sliding glass doors allow access to the deck and views of the lake.

family room

Family room

Next to the living room is a family room that has almost as many windows and direct access to the deck.

dining room

Dining room

The middle level contains the dining room, kitchen and one of the house’s six bedrooms.

kitchen

Kitchen

The upgraded kitchen has a peninsula with bar seating next to the dining room, a stone-tile backsplash and a full suite of stainless-steel appliances that include a smooth-top range and a smart fridge.

Finally, the top level contains three more bedrooms and three bathrooms.

primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

One of the bathrooms is part of the primary bedroom suite.

primary bathroom

Primary bathroom

The bedroom itself has a beamed ceiling with a ceiling fan, while the bathroom has a large stall shower with a stone accent wall.

hall bath

Hall bathroom

The two other bedrooms on this level, the bedroom next to the dining room, and the two bedrooms on the second floor all share the two hall bathrooms. The larger of the two has a unique indoor/outdoor shower whose two halves are connected by French doors. The vanity in this bathroom also has a stylish stone bed.

The basement contains the laundry room, a one-car garage, mechanical rooms and storage space.

Between everything the Hideout has to offer and everything this Lake Ariel beach resort house for sale has to offer, odds are that once you pass through the Hideout’s entrance gate, you won’t need to leave until you’re ready to head back to Philly. Unless you need to restock your larder or medicine cabinet, that is.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 6

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 5,606

SALE PRICE: $1,295,000

OTHER STUFF: An annual homeowners association fee of $1,850 covers maintenance and use of the Hideout’s roads and many community amenities. You may also rent this property to others on a short-term basis when you aren’t using it yourself.

593 Pocono Court, Lake Ariel, PA 18436 [Pat Rogan | The Hub Real Estate Group via Zillow]

