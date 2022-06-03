Just Listed in the Poconos: Luxury Beach Resort on Roamingwood Lake

This sprawling contemporary in a gated community comes with not only an equally sprawling deck but also its own lakeside resort.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

As readers of this section should know by now, The Hideout in Lake Ariel is one of the best-equipped resort communities in the Poconos. In addition to three large lakes and four ponds, a clubhouse, a lodge, campgrounds, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, two heated swimming pools, recreational sports and fitness centers, regular and miniature golf courses, two beaches, art and woodworking studios, 250 acres of woodlands and a dog park, the community also has its own ski slope and a tubing run.

Apparently, all this wasn’t enough for the owner of this Lake Ariel beach resort house for sale, because this house has its own private lakeside beach resort thrown in.

Outfitted with a dock, boatslip and dockside deck, an arbor-covered outdoor kitchen, hammocks (one with a mister), a playground, and a lakeside beach with arbor-covered swings, this luxury beach resort sits on a cove at the southern end of Roamingwood Lake, the largest of the Hideout’s three main lakes.

Since powerboating is allowed on Roamingwood Lake, that means you can keep a motor boat tied up at your dock along with your rowboats, sailboats, canoes and kayaks. And since this cove is a no-wake zone, you can enjoy quiet and tranquil waters whenever you hang out by the lake.

Up the hill from this luxurious private resort, you will find a small deck with picnic tables and a larger wraparound deck attached to the house itself.

It also has room for a grill, a hot tub, a fire pit, and outdoor dining.

The house itself is a striking contemporary with a split-level main floor. Curved stairs connect the foyer to the middle of the main floor’s three levels, while the foyer itself connects to the high-ceilinged living room, whose large windows and sliding glass doors allow access to the deck and views of the lake.

Next to the living room is a family room that has almost as many windows and direct access to the deck.

The middle level contains the dining room, kitchen and one of the house’s six bedrooms.

The upgraded kitchen has a peninsula with bar seating next to the dining room, a stone-tile backsplash and a full suite of stainless-steel appliances that include a smooth-top range and a smart fridge.

Finally, the top level contains three more bedrooms and three bathrooms.

One of the bathrooms is part of the primary bedroom suite.

The bedroom itself has a beamed ceiling with a ceiling fan, while the bathroom has a large stall shower with a stone accent wall.

The two other bedrooms on this level, the bedroom next to the dining room, and the two bedrooms on the second floor all share the two hall bathrooms. The larger of the two has a unique indoor/outdoor shower whose two halves are connected by French doors. The vanity in this bathroom also has a stylish stone bed.

The basement contains the laundry room, a one-car garage, mechanical rooms and storage space.

Between everything the Hideout has to offer and everything this Lake Ariel beach resort house for sale has to offer, odds are that once you pass through the Hideout’s entrance gate, you won’t need to leave until you’re ready to head back to Philly. Unless you need to restock your larder or medicine cabinet, that is.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 6

BATHS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 5,606

SALE PRICE: $1,295,000

OTHER STUFF: An annual homeowners association fee of $1,850 covers maintenance and use of the Hideout’s roads and many community amenities. You may also rent this property to others on a short-term basis when you aren’t using it yourself.

593 Pocono Court, Lake Ariel, PA 18436 [Pat Rogan | The Hub Real Estate Group via Zillow]