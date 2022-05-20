Just Listed in the Poconos: Rustic Contemporary Chalet in Lake Ariel

This Hideout hideout has two large screened porches that let the cool mountain air flow through the house.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

This week, I offer another Hideout hideout for your consideration, namely, this Lake Ariel rustic contemporary house for sale.

This house, built about a decade later than the lakefront contemporary featured here two months ago, is at once close to and a far cry from it. Close to it, because it sits on Lakeview Drive West, the next street inland from Lakeview Court. A far cry from it, because it’s nowhere near as luxurious or commodious as that swanky chalet.

And it’s priced accordingly. But for those on a budget, it’s actually quite nice.

For starters, it has plenty of deck and porch space of its own. It has a front deck that extends past one side of the house, a screened porch off the kitchen, and another off the primary bedroom in the back of the main floor.

The deck and porch form a common space via the porch’s screen door. No door separates the kitchen and dining area from the main-floor living room.

That living room boasts a vaulted ceiling that rises to meet the beamed ceiling over the loft on the second floor. It also has a wood-stove fireplace for comfort in the cold months.

The adjacent kitchen and dining room got made over recently with a tile floor, farmhouse cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances.

The two main-floor bedrooms have plywood walls while the two upstairs have painted walls. I’d also like to call your attention to the window box air conditioner in the primary bedroom. (The second bedroom on the main floor also has one.)

My surmise is: Given its location and all those porches, the owners prefer to let the cool mountain breezes do their thing most of the time. And when they’re not up to the task, you only need to cool off the room you’re occupying.

However, in the rest of the house, there’s no evidence of any air conditioning, and the heat is furnished by that fireplace and electric baseboard units. So maybe those mountain breezes really work.

And if they don’t, this house is so reasonably priced that you could probably afford to air-condition it after buying it. There’s certainly room to put an air-conditioning unit and run ductwork in the finished basement, which also contains storage space, the laundry and a toilet.

Since this Lake Ariel rustic contemporary house for sale is located in The Hideout, you will enjoy access to one of the best collections of year-round amenities in any gated Poconos community. For starters, you can go power-boating on Roamingwood Lake — or you can hang out on the beach or at the tiki bar at the end of Lakewood Court. And that’s just the start of all the things you can do in The Hideout.

Given its reasonable price and the equally reasonable homeowners’ association fee — it works out to a little more than $158 per month — all these features and amenities make this house a very attractive Poconos vacation hideout.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 1,248

SALE PRICE: $269,000

OTHER STUFF: Annual homeowners’ association dues of $1,900 cover road maintenance, water and sewer service, 24-hour gated security and all those community amenities.

297 Lakeview Dr. W., Lake Ariel, PA 18436 [David and Marie Kovaleski | RE/MAX Best]