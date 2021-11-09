News

Just Listed: Upgraded Alley Trinity in Queen Village

You’ll love this deal: a Queen Village trinity that got the Rittenhouse Square treatment at an East Passyunk price.

house for sale upgraded queen village trinity front entrance

Alley trinities almost always have charming front doors, and this one at 621 S. American St., Rear, Unit G, Philadelphia, PA 19147 is no exception. But the rest of this house is just as charming as its setting. | Bright MLS images via Duffy Real Estate, Inc.

One of the things that make trinities such great starter homes is the prices they command, which are generally reasonable.

But as with other types of houses, the nicer the house, the higher the price. The best-looking, best-outfitted trinities command prices similar to those of larger houses in the middle of the market.

And that makes this upgraded Queen Village trinity house for sale a real find. The reason: this trinity got a makeover that puts it in a class with the spiffy ones in Rittenhouse Square, but it’s listed for a price more in line with East Passyunk.

This trinity sits at the end of a row, one of two such rows tucked behind two trinities facing American Street. Each row consists of six houses, counting the street-facing one. This upgraded Queen Village trinity house for sale is house number six.

One possible reason it lists for such a reasonable price: On the other side of the low brick wall that defines its alley is a parking lot for the owners of the houses on Head House Court, the next lane to the north. Were this house in the southerly row, it would have a view of tree-studded rear yards instead.

But given all that comes with this house, it really shouldn’t be penalized for its location.

house for sale upgraded queen village trinity side patio

Side patio

For starters, it has a tree-shaded, lush green patio beside it. On these cool fall nights, its fire pit makes a great place to relax with your neighbors, who also have access to it.

And on the inside, it’s a highly polished looker filled with traditional style.

house for sale upgraded queen village trinity living room

Living room

The living room, with its working brick fireplace and built-in bookshelves, sets the style tone for this residence.

house for sale upgraded queen village trinity kitchen

Kitchen

house for sale upgraded queen village trinity kitchen

Kitchen

Below it sits an eat-in kitchen that’s big on both space and style. It has classic white appliances, classic farmhouse cabinetry, granite countertops, a batten-board ceiling and room enough for a dining table that can seat four.

bedroom

Bedroom

Above it you will find the house’s up-to-date bathroom and a small bedroom that houses the laundry in its alcove.

bedroom

Bedroom

That bedroom has a decorative fireplace. It’s also the perfect size for a home office.

primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

primary bedroom

Primary bedroom

And on the top floor, the primary bedroom has skylights in its vaulted ceiling, exposed brick walls and loads of storage space in the cabinets surrounding its window. Those storage cabinets also give it a banquette in front of that window.

bathroom

Bathroom

Another nice amenity that comes with this house is its location, and I’m not referring to the parking lot next to it. This house lies just steps from Head House Square, South Street and Bainbridge Green. Fabric Row, the Delaware riverfront and Penn’s Landing are just a little further away. This means you have a world of dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation options very close at hand. And you’ll have even more of them about three years from now, when the new park over I-95 should be finished.

With all these positive attributes, this upgraded Queen Village trinity house for sale may well be the best bargain in its class.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 1

SQUARE FEET: 803

SALE PRICE:  $295,000

621 S. American St., Rear, Unit G, Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Tom Dooner | Duffy Real Estate, Inc.]

 

