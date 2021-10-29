Just Listed in the Poconos: Tudoresque Estate in Hawley

This eclectic modern throwback in a lakeside subdivision is a resort unto itself.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

If you haven’t noticed this yet, Poconos houses tend to fall into four broad categories: Rustic Hunting Lodge, Ski Chalet, Cabin, and Contemporary.

Of course, these categories don’t capture the full spectrum of Poconos domestic architecture. We’ve featured Colonial, American Foursquare, and a few other varieties of houses for sale in Pennsylvania’s vacation playground to date.

I find it hard to put this eclectic Hawley estate house for sale in any one box. I simply know that it fits in none of these. Clearly, it takes its exterior architectural cues from Tudor houses, but it lacks many of the details that make a house a true Tudor. Rather, it looks like a rather typical contemporary house to which Tudor froufrou has been added, most notably the octagonal turret that holds the front door.

Step through that front door, however, and you enter a world that is fundamentally traditional rather than Tudor but also has some non-traditional touches. The floating staircase in the turret is one of them.

Most of the architectural and decorative details in this house, however, are not contemporary. But they’re not medieval, either. Rather, they hearken to late-19th-century America. Yet at the same time, this house has one foot in the here and now.

Take the living room, for instance. While the backlit crown molding, ceiling fan and substantial stone fireplace recall the past, the clean lines and sliding doors framing the fireplace are very contemporary.

So is the deck that lies beyond the sliding glass doors. From it, you have a great view of this house’s lavishly outfitted backyard. I’ll have more to say about the backyard in a bit.

The formal dining room to the left of the foyer, on the other hand, gives off a pure Colonial vibe with its coffered ceiling, chandelier and chair rail.

The kitchen and breakfast room definitely straddle the centuries. A beautiful pressed-tin ceiling and traditional mahogany cabinets and woodwork surround totally up-to-date high-end appliances that include a wine fridge under the coffee bar.

The pressed tin continues onto the vaulted skylit ceiling of the breakfast room, whose table is attached to the kitchen island.

Two of this house’s four bedrooms are on the main floor. The other two are up that floating staircase. The primary suite lies to the right of the stair turret and has several nice extras.

One of them is the sitting room one enters first.

It shares a double-sided fireplace with the spacious skylit bedroom.

The primary bathroom is the most frankly modern room in the house. Lined from top to bottom with marble tile, it includes a soaking tub, a vessel vanity and a shower stall with a glass barn door.

Off the bedroom, a private deck also overlooks the backyard.

You can directly access that backyard via stairs down from the main-floor rear deck or the sliding doors in the basement rec room. This multipurpose space has a wet bar and a wood stove along with plenty of space for media, games and exercise equipment.

After working out, you can also enjoy one of two spa spaces. One is the sauna off the rec room.

The other is the Jacuzzi tub under the deck, just outside the rec room.

A flagstone patio connects the outdoor tub to the several spaces for relaxation, recreation and entertainment contained on this house’s wooded three-acre lot.

The first is a relaxing waterfall and koi pond. Beyond it lies a fenced-in pool, and beyond the pool lies a fire pit.

This eclectic Hawley estate house for sale, then, has just about everything you need to enjoy yourself and entertain guests on the premises. But if this is all you want, why are you buying in the Poconos?

You come to the Poconos for other things, like skiing, hiking, fishing, hunting and boating. This house comes with another amenity that allows you to do two of those things:

Hidden Lake, the first of two man-made lakes along Seeley Brook, which feeds Lake Wallenpaupack a short distance from here. This house is part of the Hidden Lake Estates community, and this property comes with rights to use the lake.

You might say that this Hawley estate house for sale lets you enjoy the civilized side of Poconos living while giving you access to the wilder side of it. And it does so in a very attractive, nicely outfitted mashup of traditional and contemporary styles.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 4

BATHS: 4

SQUARE FEET: 5,346

SALE PRICE: $925,000

OTHER STUFF: A $860 annual homeowners association fee gives you lake access privileges and covers maintenance of roads and common areas.

1070 Dewberry Dr., Hawley, Pa. 18428 [Renee Haser | ERA One Source Realty]