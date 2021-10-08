Just Listed at the Shore: High-Rise Oceanside Condo in Diamond Beach

Nothing low-rise, Populuxe or doo-wop about this standout luxury condo at the south end of the Wildwoods.

The Wildwoods are where you go to relive the Fifties, or play like you’re living in them if you’re too young to have actually done so (which I will wager many of you are). Wildwood Crest is home to one of a very few recognized historic districts devoted to the futuristic popular modern architecture and design of the Fifties, variously referred to as “doo-wop,” “Googie” and “Populuxe.”

The motels and condos of Wildwood Crest mainly date to this era, and all of them are modest in size and scale.

Then, in 2009, someone came along and built an outlier in Diamond Beach, the beach section of Lower Township located just below Wildwood Crest’s southern border.

The Grand at Diamond Beach is the only high-rise residential building in the Wildwoods, rising 13 stories above the beach. This Diamond Beach high-rise condo for sale is located on its seventh floor.

The Grand is laid out as a series of five towers, each of them decreasing in height as one heads from Atlantic Avenue to the beach.

The building is designed so that each unit has a clear view of the beach from its wraparound balcony. And as the tallest tower extends further out than the others, its ocean-facing units have an even clearer view.

This is one of those units. Here’s what you see from the beach side of its balcony:

And the balcony wraps around the main living area, which is located at the end of the unit.

Its living room has large, nearly full-height windows and a sliding door leading to the balcony.

The living room is open to the dining area, which has a tray ceiling with crown moldings and another sliding door that opens onto the balcony.

A breakfast bar counter separates the dining room from the kitchen, which boasts high-end appliances that include a restaurant-quality Viking range and Sub-Zero fridge.

Two of the three bedrooms in this fully furnished unit have two twin beds. The third is the primary bedroom, above.

Its bathroom has Italian marble tile wainscoting, dual vanities, a soaking tub and a glass stall shower.

Of course, a building like this comes with equally lavish community facilities. They include an oceanside infinity pool, a spa tub, a children’s pool and poolside grills next to the beach. They also include a ground-floor fitness center, massage room and sauna; an activity room with big-screen TV, games and a jukebox; an owners’ lounge with a kitchen and bathrooms next to the sundeck, and several other common areas.

There’s also a takeout restaurant on the street floor and several other good eateries nearby.

Put bluntly, this Diamond Beach high-rise condo for sale takes you about as far from the Populuxe era as it’s possible to get. But you can always head up the island to Wildwood Crest to get your fill of that. And Victorian Cape May is also close by.

And when you’ve had your fill of all of that, you can rise above it all here.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 3

BATHS: 2 full, 1 half

SQUARE FEET: 2,087

SALE PRICE: $1,350,000

OTHER STUFF: This condo comes with the furniture you see in these pictures. It also comes with two deeded parking spaces.

9601 Atlantic Ave. #702, Lower Township, NJ o8260 [Paul Chiolo | The Oceanside Realty Team | Keller Williams Jersey Shore]