Just Listed: Extended Trinity in Bella Vista

This sunny trinity on a tree-shaded block contains two primary bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, making this an unusually flexible residence.

This Bella Vista extended trinity house for sale is distinctive in several respects.

For starters, as this photo of the main floor shows, it lacks the trademark trinity staircase. The extension of this trinity into what was part of its backyard allowed its stairways to be straightened. It also allows for a hallway on the second floor.

The extension also gives this trinity extra flexibility. On the main floor, there’s room enough for both a living room and a dining area as well as a closet.

The kitchen in the basement is also large enough to accommodate a dining table. You’ll also find the laundry in the basement’s unfinished storage area.

Both of the two upper floors contain a bedroom and a bathroom. This makes the designation of the second-floor bedroom as the primary one open to dispute.

The current owner, however, uses it that way. The third floor could serve as a guest bedroom, a home office, or, as here, a den.

Above all this, a roof deck offers outdoor space and a great view of both the Center City skyline and fireworks over the Delaware.

And in back of all this, a brick patio offers another outdoor plot, one just big enough to accommodate a grill — but you’ll have to work it in between the storage shed and the air-conditioning compressor.

Not only does this Bella Vista extended trinity house for sale offer you some nice extras like extra space and an extra bathroom, it also offers extra convenience thanks to its location. You’re just steps away from the Whole Foods and Acme supermarkets at 10th and South and a short walk away from the Italian Market. Dining and entertainment on South Street, Bainbridge Green and the Avenue of the Arts are also within walking distance, and two SEPTA transit routes that run one and two blocks from your house will take you to places beyond walking distance.

Even better: You won’t have to pay extra to get all these extras.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 816

SALE PRICE: $393,759

620 S. Clifton St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 [Sunny L. Payne and Daniel Alan Ritter | Keller Williams Philadelphia]