Just Listed: Condo Off Head House Square in Society Hill

Located on a high floor of a low-rise condo building, this spacious unit offers views of both Penn’s Landing and its building’s own attractive courtyard.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

Toll Brothers often gets upbraided by critics all over the city, and not without reason, either. The company gets knocked for building inward-looking, low-rise, residential-only developments along commercial streets on the one hand, and on the other, when it proposes a high-rise residential building, it decides to rip up a historic block to do so.

It faced an especially tough crowd in Society Hill when it proposed to build on the site of the moribund Newmarket retail complex. Some complained the development had no retail component. Some complained the building should have been taller. Many of its neighbors disagreed.

Given all that, the end result — 410 at Society Hill — may well be about as good as could have been expected.

For residents, the building offers a lot, as this Society Hill Head House Square condo for sale should demonstrate.

It takes up the entire southern end of the third floor of the building. This makes it a great choice for those who like to watch the sun rise in the morning and set in the evening.

The main living area faces the sunrise and the Delaware River. Floor-to-ceiling windows let you enjoy views of both. The living and dining rooms form one part of the open space, while the kitchen faces both.

The owners did something very clever in the living room: They commissioned a work of art to double as the cover for the big-screen TV on its wall. Sorry to say, but this doesn’t come with the unit, though some of the furnishings do.

No such cover is needed for the windows; after all, you and your guests will no doubt want to drink in that view of the riverfront.

You can even do it without windows blocking the view.

Large windows also light up the kitchen, which is outfitted with plenty of storage cabinets and Gaggenau appliances.

In between the living area on the east side of the unit and the bedrooms on the west, you will find the laundry closet, a hall bath and a den that could be outfitted as a gym, a yoga studio or a home office.

Currently, it serves as a den, and the guest bedroom is being used as a study.

The primary bedroom to the left of the guest bedroom has been very nicely outfitted.

It has its own private balcony overlooking the building’s community garden.

It has custom shades that let you block the light that pours into its windows. (So does the guest bedroom.)

And on the other side of a huge walk-in closet, its bathroom boasts a soaking tub, dual vanities and a marble-tile-lined shower stall.

You also have access to the building’s common amenities. In addition to the garden, they include a patio on its green roof, a meeting room, and a 24-hour front desk concierge. Your unit also comes with three parking spaces in its underground garage, whose entrance you can open remotely from within your unit.

And when you feel like dining out on South Street or checking out the Head House Square farmers’ market, you can just walk out the building’s back entrance.

Comfortable, spacious and convenient, this Society Hill Head House Square condo for sale has everything you might want in a residence. And that’s what Toll Brothers specializes in offering, for better or for worse.

THE FINE PRINT

BEDS: 2

BATHS: 2

SQUARE FEET: 2,177

SALE PRICE: $1,599,000

OTHER STUFF: A $1,334 per month condo fee covers use and maintenance of the building, its common facilities and its garage. The building is also pet-friendly and has a professionally managed homeowners association.

410 S. Front St. #305, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 [Raffaellina Merlino | Live Love Artemis | Keller Williams Philly]