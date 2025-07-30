This Wedding Featured a 48-Page Philly Guidebook for Out-of-Town Guests

On the wedding weekend schedule: a private tour of the Linc.

For Chicago couple Maya Patton and Max Orr, the goal for their wedding wasn’t just to get married and have a great party. “Besides a small group of people who are based in Philly, most of the attendees had never been to the city before,” says Maya, who grew up in the area and still considers it home. “So my main goal was to make it the ultimate trip to Philadelphia for our guests.”

She started by crafting a 48-page Philly guidebook for out-of-towners, and put together a weekend itinerary that included a private trolley tour around the city (with a stop at the Rocky Steps) and an Eagles game followed by a private tour of the Linc. Invitation suites featured an RSVP card in the shape of the Liberty Bell, as well.

There was a bit of history too, courtesy of their Franklin Institute venue, and a surprise visit from the museum’s namesake: A Ben Franklin impersonator made a cameo during the cocktail hour and dinner, sharing local history and answering questions.

It was a treat for all 46 guests, who first gathered on the museum’s rooftop to watch Maya and Max recite their vows — at 6:30 p.m. on October 18th, the exact time and date of their first meetup six years earlier, an evening at a pub where they fell for each other instantly. They nodded to the meaningful date with a custom wedding logo based on a Shinola clock face — the hour hand at 10 and minute hand pointing to 18 — projected on the lofty walls of the reception, held in the museum’s Franklin Hall.

At the rooftop ceremony, a floral ground arch kept the focus on the view. “The skyline was the biggest decor piece,” says Maya of her special moment with Max. “It was just us, the skyline, and a lot of flowers.”

At the reception, loose, organic arrangements of blooms included roses, snapdragons, and baby’s breath. Acrylic motel keychains hung on scalloped A-frame boards for a “fun visual and interactive way for guests to find their seats,” Maya says.

As for Maya’s goal to give her guests an appreciation for Philly? She succeeded: “I’m happy to report I got a lot of ‘Go Birds!’ texts these past few months.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Anna Claire Photos | Venue: The Franklin Institute | Event Coordination: Courtney Moyer of Allure Weddings & Events | Florals: Beautiful Blooms | Catering: Seravezza Events | Cake: Whipped Bakeshop | Bride’s Gown: Chosen by KYHA Studios | Groom’s Attire: The Black Tux | Rings: Cartier | Hair: Bardot Bridal Hair | Makeup: Brielle Zangari | Invitations, Stationery, & Graphic Design: Storia Collective | Officiant: Kevin Turley (friend) | Entertainment: Andrea Levine Artists (string duo); Christian Lucas of BVTLive! (DJ) | Photo Booth: Majestic Photobooth | Audio Guest Book: After the Tone | Custom Logo Rug: Lauren Haffling of August Rugs

Published as “Maya & Max” in the Summer/Fall 2025 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

