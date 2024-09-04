6 One-of-a-Kind Destinations for Your Bach Party

Trade the typical night out barhopping for an unforgettable adventure with your best friends.

Yes, your wedding is all about the love between you and your partner to be. But there are friends and family members who are important to your relationship and journey together, as well — so why not celebrate your story with them, too? And why not, you know, dream big? (It is your wedding, after all.) These one-of-a-kind bach party trips ensure you have an adventure to remember with the people who matter most.

Go to a private ranch in …

Park City, Utah

Horseback riding, off-roading — adventure­ awaits at rustic-chic Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection.­ For something more low-key, try soaring yoga in the Grove of Ganesh. (You’ll be suspended in the trees by yoga silks.) End your trip with dinner in a mountaintop yurt. Rooms from $1,299.

Go on a wellness journey in …

The Hudson Valley

Embark on a transformative retreat at just-opened The Ranch Hudson Valley. Daily routines are filled with hiking, strength training, and deep-tissue massages, plus plant-based meals. (Even naptime is on the calendar!) Have a larger group? Buy out the Ranch for up to 25 guests. Rooms from $2,575.

Go on an (exclusive!) tropical escape in …

Puerto Rico

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort has the luxury of the Espíritu Santo River running through the property, so you can paddle without leaving the place — though a bioluminescent bay kayaking excursion to Laguna Grande is not to be missed. Rooms from $1,784.

Go on a quest for nourishment in …

New Hope, Pennsylvania

Bucolic charm is everywhere at Honey Hollow Farm, run by Layla Broumand. Her newly added Layla’s Table women’s wellness collective gatherings are held in the on-site stone cottage and could include blessing circles and culinary classes. As for the outdoors: Try forest-bathing. Weekend retreats are best for groups of six to 10. From $2,000 for a group.

Go glamping in …

Governors Island, New York City

The Collective Retreats destination is a short ferry ride — and worlds away — from Manhattan. Greet the morning with yoga, and end the night by toasting s’mores around the campfire. While the year-old Outlook Villa only sleeps two, it makes for a (Zen) hangout pad with its indoor-outdoor terrace. (The other safari-style suites, shelters and tents are plenty cool, too.) Rooms from $265.

Go on a staycation in …

Center City

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia this summer­ debuted an updated take on its Night Swim experience, for groups of up to eight. The 57th-floor infinity-edge pool is yours for the evening, so you and your pals can float nearly among the stars. To top it off: champagne, mocktails­ and light bites. Since you’re here already, stay for the night. Rooms from $1,000.

Need to Know

Bryn Athyn-based Allison Odhner, CEO of Bach to Basic, offers tips to pulling off a getaway.

Plan in advance.

Pick a destination at least four months ahead of time, and make sure everyone knows the expected costs.

Establish early how big you want the party to be, but aim for between four and 30 guests.

There are perks to either end of the size spectrum, such as buyouts for a large group and specialized activities like boating for smaller ones.

Designate a “bad guy.”

Have someone in your party be the one to encourage timely payment, book ahead, and manage requests like dietary restrictions.

Combine your partner’s bach party with your own.

But consider what your blended groups want. Some want to do everything together, and others like to split up and then come back together for certain events.

