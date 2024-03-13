This All-Green Horticulture Center Wedding Transported Guests to a Magical Forest in Philly

The bride has loved the color since the age of three.

Allison Mazzella, Jack Micozzi and their loved ones were seeing green at the duo’s wedding. Why? Every aspect of the event, from the bride’s gown and bouquet to the bar and cake, was decked out in the verdant hue.

But before the marriage, there was the meet-cute. Allie, a genetic counselor, and Jack, a scientist, had theirs in 2016, when both were working as research associates at Boston Children’s Hospital. And five years later, in October 2021, Jack was ready to pop the question — with a ring boasting an emerald. But the pandemic forced him to pivot from a planned proposal in New York City to a spontaneous one in their West Philly living room.

Over the next year and a half, the couple dreamed up their wedding with the help of Fulton Events, incorporating as much green as possible. The reason for the bold choice: The bride has loved the color since the age of three. “It’s a huge part of my identity,” Allie says. “I rarely envisioned my future wedding and really didn’t know where to begin. It had to be green, and it had to be everywhere.”

No green element was overlooked, from the bride’s emerald engagement ring (the couple picked out their rings from Brilliant Earth) to their vow books. Allie’s bouquet featured cabbage roses, lisianthus, papyrus and local sweet-pea vines. Jack’s boutonniere included mountain laurel.

The Fairmount Park Horticulture Center, the couple’s venue, is a greenhouse in Fairmount Park.

Guests found their tables via leaves denoting particular shades of green.

Even the signature cocktails — Cool as a Cucumber, Modern Old-Fashioned, nonalcoholic green lemonade — were strategically selected and served in green glassware.

Frosted Fox Cake Shop’s spring green cake featured half chocolate with raspberry jam filling and half lemon with passionfruit curd. The bakery also made the cake toppers — a bride corn and groom corn, in a nod to the couple’s collection of maize stuffies.

Allie and Jack also opted for plants as well as flowers for their arrangements. Allie says Rebecca DePasquale of RAM Floral brought to life her “magical forest” theme with artful greenery such as painted “irithurium” sourced from Haus of Stems and metallic leaves. The team added plants that had been repotted into eye-catching­ vessels.

And though guests were requested to follow a green dress code, Allie was able to stand out in several emerald outfits of her own: her Marchesa gown, a thrifted ’80s prom dress, and an after-party suit. “I felt so fabulous!” she recalls. “Even in a sea of green, I was born to stand out.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Jessica Manns Photography | Venue: Fairmount Park Horticulture Center | Planning, Design & Event Coordination: Fulton Events | Florals: RAM Floral; Forget Me Knot (floral donations) | Catering: Constellation Culinary Group | Cake: Frosted Fox Cake Shop | Gowns: Marchesa (bridal gown); Poshmark (second dress) | Suits: Men’s Wearhouse (groom); Zara after-party suit (bride) | Rings: Brilliant Earth | Hair: Caroline Cuccolo from Dolce Salon & Spa | Makeup: Beke Beau | Invitations: Zazzle | Officiant: Elyssa Cherney (rabbi) | Transportation: Ace Limousine | Music: DJ Jon of Lovesick | Videographer: New Pace Wedding Films & Photo |Photo Booth: The Majestic Photobooth Co. | Food Truck: Weckerly’s Ice Cream | Rentals: Something Vintage Rentals and Vision Furniture Event Rentals | Photo Montage: Julie Mazer (friend)

Published as “Allison & Jack” in the Winter/Spring 2024 issue of Philadelphia Wedding.

