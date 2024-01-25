Enswell Set the Scene for These Fancy, Fun Engagement Photos

“Our wedding is going to be small and intimate, but also centered around enjoying good food and drinks throughout Philly,” says the bride-to-be.

There are so many pretty places in Philly to snap engagement photos, including our restaurants and bars. And Enswell, the Art Deco cafe and cocktail lounge in Rittenhouse, is a perfect choice for a couple seeking some glamour. And that’s exactly why this couple selected it for their snaps: They wanted a space that would capture the sophisticated but playful aesthetic of their upcoming Big Day but also celebrate their love for food and drink — and each other. See it all below.

The couple: Maya Patton, 28, and Max Orr, 29, of Chicago

How they met: The pair matched on Bumble in October 2018 and ended up setting their first date shortly after exchanging their first “Hey, how are you’s?” They met at a restaurant near Maya’s apartment. She was on time; he was 30 minutes early (to pick a good spot). They talked until the restaurant closed, wandered around the neighborhood — and made their relationship official that same night.

The proposal story: Maya and Max dated for almost five years before he popped the question. The couple started with brunch and espresso martinis. Later, Max took Maya to a lakefront trail with picture-perfect views of the city, then he proposed. The day continued with food and drinks at their favorite restaurants and bars — their closest friends surprised Maya at each stop.

The engagement-session approach: The couple’s engagement photos were inspired by the vision for their wedding — it will be black-tie, small and intimate, but centered around having fun and enjoying good food and drinks throughout Philly. (The bride-to-be is originally from Chester County, and her family lives in Fairmount.) Their photographer, Anna Robinson of Anna Claire Photography, suggested Enswell, and they were immediately enamored of the glam, Art Deco vibes.

The couple took photos in every part of the restaurant: “There were so many beautiful backgrounds, from the booths to the bar to outside in front of the doors — there was always something that drew you in,” says Maya.

The attire: Max and Maya let the color scheme and design of the restaurant guide their looks. Maya donned a sequined bronze number that she says looks like it was made to match Enswell’s design. And Max wore a suit from The Black Tux. But to keep it laid-back luxe, he wore it with his Air Jordans. Maya, meanwhile, carried her custom Staud purse with their dog painted on it.

The veil: Another fun accessory came by way of Maya’s Staud “Coming Soon” veil. “We knew it would be the photo that ended up on our save-the-dates,” she said.

The drinks: The staff made an Espresso Martini (natch) and an Old Fashioned No. One for Maya and Max to sip and pose with.

The post-photo relaxation: The couple wrapped up the session with photos outside the restaurant. “People stopped to tell us we looked great and that the photos were going to be incredible,” says Maya. And after that? They relaxed for the rest of the evening — in comfy clothes with Lazos Pizza.

The wedding plans: Max and Maya plan to be wed in October 2024 — on their six-year anniversary at the Franklin Institute, with their ceremony on the rooftop. “We’re gathering all of our closest friends and family in a city we consider one of our homes,” says the bride-to-be. In addition to the Big Day, the couple is treating their wedding party and guests to brewery tours, a rehearsal dinner at Urban Farmer, and a private trolley tour around the city.

“In the end, we’re planning a fun weekend of events to show different parts of our personalities and what we love about each other and Philadelphia,” says Maya. “We’re extremely excited and can’t wait to see it all come to life.”

