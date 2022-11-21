A Touching Greenery-Filled Wedding at Sister Cities Park

“Dab, don't wipe!” said the bride to her groom when he tried to wipe away her tears.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

We spilled much ink over the last few years about the plights of couples whose weddings were impacted by the pandemic. Big Days were postponed; duos eloped; and many festivities went virtual. One such occasion was the virtual bridal shower of Briana Sposato, which we shared with you back in April 2020. And, now, we are bringing you her postponed wedding to Julian Farina, which finally took place at Sister Cities Park in Center City in 2021. Brittney Raine Photography snapped all the poignant and joyous moments below.

It was both bittersweet and long-awaited when Briana Sposato and Julian Farina finally exchanged their vows on May 22, 2021 in front of 105 of their closest friends and families at Sister Cities Park. The couple, who got engaged in September 2018, initially had planned to hold their 250-person wedding in June 2020 at the Free Library on the Parkway but were forced to postpone their festivities due to the pandemic.

And while they did elope on June 6th of that year, the Roxborough pair was looking forward to the day when they could say “I do” with their beloved guests. “I waited so long to do that in front of our loved ones that it brought me to tears,” says Briana, the founder of In Between Rivers, a professional photography and social media management business.

The moment wasn’t without some levity, though: When Julian, a senior audit manager at a regional public accounting firm, saw his bride crying, he tried to wipe away her tears. Briana’s reaction — “Dab, don’t wipe!” — got a big laugh from the crowd.

The rest of the festivities were “romantic, free, Philly and fun,” says the duo of their Big Day. The florals and colors complemented the surroundings, with white wild flowers and loads of fresh greenery. Centerpieces featured pothos wrapped in moss. (The couple and some of their friends and family took home plants to treasure, says the bride.)

Their menu featured everything from appetizers like pigs in a blanket (with a Philly pretzel wrap and cart mustard) to dinner entrees such as pan-seared arctic char with chanterelle mushrooms. And the cake by Isgro Pastries was chocolate-chip with vanilla frosting.

One of the more sentimental moments took place during the reception, when the couple played a voice recording of their best man’s speech. (He was at the birth of his second daughter and couldn’t attend.) “He got emotional in his speech, and it made everyone tear up,” says Briana. “Everyone said it was the best speech!”

Guests later partied on the dance floor and went home with Italian almonds symbolizing health, wealth, happiness, fertility and a long life.

As for the couple, they went on their honeymoon to Aruba and Greece — and look forward to hopefully holding a vow renewal at the Free Library in the future.

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Brittney Raine Photography | Venue: Sister Cities Park | Planning/Design: Kate Smith of Handkrafted Events | Florals: Vault + Vine | Catering: Brûlée Catering | Bride’s Gown & Bridesmaids’ Attire: Vera Wang from David’s Bridal | Hair & Makeup: Crimson Hair Studio | Groom’s Attire: SuitShop | Entertainment: Aaron McMickle of 74 Events | Cake: Isgro Pastries | Invitations: Casa Papel | Officiant: Justin Peppel | Welcome Gifts: Insomnia Cookies | Rings: Brilliant Earth and Hitched | Espresso & Gelato Bar: Top Hat Espresso Catering | Photo Booth: Pop Up Polaroid | Rentals: stylWed (glassware and centerpieces)

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.