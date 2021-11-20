This Gorgeous Fall Wedding Had a Black-Tie Bohemian Theme, and It Totally Works

A historic flower-clad shed served as the ceremony backdrop.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding.

It’s fall, y’all, and we’ve naturally been swooning over all of the weddings that capture the spirit of the season — autumn leaves, pumpkins, firepits. We’ve shared a few (like this Philly musician’s backyard ceremony and this Queen Village block party), but this latest one is a complete dream. The rustic Delaware County wedding had a black-tie bohemian theme complete with a flower-clad shed, steaming mugs of apple cider, and vintage touches. Janae Rose Photography snapped all the fall romance below.

It’s fitting that Kendra Linton and Dylan Wadell ultimately said “I do” in the fall. The couple, who met in high school, got engaged while hiking Mount Mansfield in Vermont on a beautiful October day in 2014. “It was picturesque, and the leaves were at their peak,” says Kendra, an interior architect. Dylan, a medical student, proposed at the top of a lookout and surprised her with lunch and champagne, which he’d hidden in his backpack.

The West Chester couple set their initial date for June 7, 2020, at Terrain Gardens at Devon Yard, moved plans to December at the same venue due to COVID — and then changed course completely when they realized an indoor wedding would still be out of the picture then — and that it would be far too cold to be outside. Their new approach: October 18th at Kendra’s childhood home in Thornton.

With two months to go, the couple and Kendra’s parents prepared the property for the Big Day. “We wanted our day to have moments that felt intimate and personal, telling our story as well as the story of our family,” Kendra says.

The theme was black-tie bohemian, with a focus on storied, timeless touches, personal sentiment, fall textures, and a mix of vintage and modern decor. The couple chose to work with small businesses to pull everything off.

They started with the grounds themselves. The home was built in the 1800s, and many historic structures still stand today, including an old shed that ended up forming the backdrop to the ceremony. “It has gorgeous sun exposure in the fall, and we loved the simple slanted roof and weathered wood,” says the bride. The couple’s florist, Hadassah Stoltzfus, created an organic floral installation out of foraged flowers and plants from the property (Kendra’s parents are horticulturists) and ordered blooms. (Think ‘Caramel’ antique garden roses, ‘Blackberry’ scabiosa and more petals.) One wall of the shed displayed a photo gallery created with family pictures dating back to the 1920s.

The 35 guests sipped hot apple cider and strolled through an orchard before arriving at the ceremony, for which both of Kendra’s parents walked her down the aisle. (Kendra, by the way, wore a set of earrings re-created by Dylan’s Aunt Donna in the same style as the ones his late mother wore at her wedding.) The couple later signed their Quaker marriage license on an antique table — a special moment for the duo.

Following the nuptials, guests spread out at various seating areas (couches, benches, chairs), cocktail tables, a cigar bar and three firepits, so they could not only explore the rural backdrop but also remain socially distanced.

The reception was held under a tent with a pennant on top — Dylan collects flags, so Kendra tried to incorporate them into the day, down to the “Sunday Dinner” flag her family would fly every weekend during their gatherings. Folks were grouped into pods of four to six and dined at tables outfitted with brass candlesticks borrowed from Kendra’s aunts.

Another special touch: The couple has a set of antique campware that they take with them on hiking excursions and drink coffee out of on the weekends. They wanted to pass the tradition on to their guests, so each attendee was gifted a white enamel mug — now known as wedding mugs. Guests filled them with with cider or java to sip while cozying up in provided blankets and gathering around the firepits — one of Dylan’s favorite experiences of the day was visiting friends and family members at each of these outposts.

Kendra says of their personalized approach: “These little moments enrich our lives so much, and we wanted to share these with our guests, who helped us come to this point in our life.”

THE DETAILS

Photographer: Janae Rose Photography | Venue: Private home | Planning/Design: Kendra Linton | Florals: Thistle Do Flower Co. by Hadassah Stoltzfus | Catering: Seedling and Sage | Bride’s Gown: Nevena by Adrianna Papell from BHLDN | Hair: Robin Eaton of Calista | Makeup: Renee O’Leary of Calista | Groom’s Attire: Banana Republic | Invitations: Delicate by Jennifer Postorino from Minted | Officiant: Ryan Schulz (friend) | Ring Box: TheFamilyJoolz | Rentals: King’s Wedding Rentals (farmhouse tables); Tents for Rent (tent) | Masks: ModernMoveBoutique | Enamel Cups: Rplsupplies.com

Get more great content from Philadelphia Wedding:

FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | NEWSLETTER | PINTEREST

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Philadelphia Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.