Dozens of Broad Street Speed Cameras Go Live on Monday

Plus, why Larry Krasner downgraded charges against a Center City shooter.

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!

Check phillymag.com each morning Monday through Thursday for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please direct it here. You can also use that form to send us reader mail. We love reader mail!

Dozens of Broad Street Speed Cameras Go Live in Philadelphia On Monday

If you hate speed cameras as much as I hate speed cameras (and government surveillance in general), you will not be delighted to know that the city is activating dozens of speed cameras along Broad Street on Monday.

“Broad Street is one of the city’s busiest and most dangerous roads, and we’re taking steps to make it safer,” Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon. “Speed cameras save lives. Prior to 2020, Roosevelt Boulevard was the most dangerous road in the city. Since then, speed cameras on the Boulevard have slowed driver speeds, reduced pedestrian crashes, and saved lives. Today marks another step closer to our goal of making Philadelphia the safest, cleanest, and greenest city in America, with access to economic opportunity for all.”

7000 Old York Road

6500 N. Broad Street

5700 N. Broad Street

4900 N. Broad Street

4100 N. Broad Street

3300 N. Broad Street

2500 N. Broad Street

1700 N. Broad Street

800 N. Broad Street

100 N. Broad Street

100 S. Broad Street

1200 S. Broad Street

2200 S. Broad Street

2800 S. Broad Street

3600 S. Broad Street Here are all of the speed camera locations along Broad Street (and one on Old York Road), from North to South: While the cameras go live on Monday, there will be a 60-day warning period during which speeding drivers will receive warning notices in the mail. Actual fines start in mid-November and will range from $100 for exceeding the speed limit, which is generally 25 miles per hour, by 11-19 miles per hour, up to $150 for drivers who feel the need to do 30 above the speed limit. Mercifully, you won’t get any points on your license. You brought this on yourself, Philadelphia. As much as I’m not a fan of speed cameras, the streets of Philadelphia really have become the Wild West in terms of the drivers out there. It’s a vehicular hellscape.

Charges Downgraded for Center City Shooter

Many people will read that line and say “Ol’ Larry Krasner is at it again,” since he’s frequently accused of playing softball with criminals when he should be playing hardball. But in this case, things are a bit different.

You probably know that a man was charged with murder for shooting a woman near 12th and Chestnut last Friday. But then came the surveillance videos. Those actually show that the man and the woman in question were involved in a verbal altercation and that she pulled a gun on him. He wound up getting the gun from her and shooting her with it, say police.

Krasner’s office has downgraded the charge from murder to voluntary manslaughter. This case should be an interesting one to watch, since it seems like nothing would have happened had she not whipped out her gun.

By the Numbers

$9 million: What Visit Philadelphia is spending to convince people from around the world to, well, visit Philadelphia next year for our semiquincentennial festivities.

7 a.m.: Time on Wednesday that an American Airlines flight destined for San Francisco took off only to return a short time later due to multiple bird strikes. Keep in mind that big planes have actually crashed due to bird strikes. And you wonder why it takes a Valium and a Bloody Mary to get me on a plane.

$57,222: Jalen Carter’s fine for spitting on Dak Prescott during last week’s Eagles-Cowboys game. Frankly, I think that’s a little light for a guy enjoying his $21.8 million rookie contract. Go Birds! Just keep the spit in your mouth.

Local Talent

We at Philly Mag love our lists, especially when it comes to food and drink. (Just see Best of Philly, The Best Philly Sports Bars for Watching the Eagles, and The 50 Best Restaurants in Philadelphia.) So we were all revved up when we saw that two Philly restaurants just made the New York Times list of the 50 best restaurants in America and that one South Philly chef was just named one of the best new chefs in America.