From Sabrina Carpenter to Yannick, several Philadelphians — some true blue, some "honorary" — are aiming to take home some Grammys this weekend.

Handicapping Philly’s Chances at This Sunday’s Grammy Awards

I know the Super Bowl’s just a week and a half away, but I feel like this town needs a win right now. Things feel really pretty much very bad. Yikes. (Like scream-worthy.)

So let’s look toward this Sunday’s Grammys, where several Philadelphians — some true blue, some “honorary” — are aiming to take home some golden gramophones. And, for no good reason, I’ll handicap everybody’s chances based entirely on vibes, guesses and ham-fisted googling. (Do not bet on this. I predict the Flyers will win the Cup every year. I still think the Sixers have a shot.)

Bradley Cooper, who already has a pair of Grammy wins and four nominations on his C.V., is up for another: Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media, for his work on the record Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein. Cooper, who directed and starred in the film, is credited as a producer on the album. (P.S. Coop’s also up for three Oscars this year. It’s way too early to talk EGOT or JEGOT, though.) Coop’s Grammy Odds: 61% (the power of prosthetics)

The Philadelphia Orchestra’s world-famous conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin is up for three Grammys this year. Alas, none of them are for his work with Philly’s Greatest Cover Band. One is for his work on the aforementioned Maestro soundtrack, for which he led the London Symphony Orchestra. YNS’s other two noms are in the Best Opera Recording category for his work with the NYC Metropolitan Opera (Puts: The Hours and Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas). So the bad news is he’s competing against himself; the good news is he’s got a literal two-in-five chance of winning that one. Yannick Nézet-Séguin Grammy Odds: 88%

For Philly jazz fans, the most exciting nomination at 2025 Grammys is Orrin Evans in the Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album category. The veteran pianist and composer, who’s had three previous nominations, is looking to take home his first Grammy, for Walk A Mile In My Shoe, the fifth record by Orrin Evans and The Captain Black Big Band. Orrin Evans Grammy Odds: N/A (jazz cannot be predicted)

Another cool one: Donald Nally, conductor of the daring and in-demand chamber choir The Crossing, is once again up for a G. He’s already got 10 noms and three wins lifetime, always in the Best Choral Performance category. The Crossing (who have three Grammys overall), are known for their moving, immersive live performances. If any choir ensemble has crossover appeal, I’d say it’s them. Here’s their calendar. Donald Nally/The Crossing Grammy Odds: 100% (why not?)

A few artists whose careers passed through Philadelphia are also up for Grammys this year. Penn alum John Legend is up for three — including My Favorite Dream in the Best Children’s Music Album cat. The charismatic singer’s trophy case overfloweth, with 39 lifetime noms and 12 wins, which is why I’m gonna say:

John Legend Grammy Odds: 89%

Once a fixture on Philly’s indie rock stages, Katie Crutchfield’s Waxahatchee is up for their first Grammy in the Best Americana Album category, for the much-appreciated Tigers Blood record. Waxahatchee Grammy Odds: 34% (no one is confident as long as T. Bone Burnett walks this earth)

Quakertown-born pop wunderkid Sabrina Carpenter is up for SIX Grammys this year, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Yes, sigh, “Album” and “Record” are different things even though they’re the same thing and she’s up against Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Chappell Roan in both. Still …

Sabrina Carpenter Grammy Odds: 100% (that’s how strong “Espresso” is)

If Taylor Swift counts then the World’s Most Conflicted Eagles Fan is also up for six Grammys, bringing her total noms up to 58. She’s already got 12 wins. Taylor Swift Grammy Odds: 1000% (this way no one gets hurt)

And now my total outsider’s picks for next year’s Philadelphia Grammy hopefuls: I’m rooting for Lucy Dacus’s forthcoming Forever Is A Feeling in some sort of Awesome Album category. Gotta like Japanese Breakfast’s chances, too. Michelle Zauner’s a rock/pop force of nature, in a good way, and For Melancholy Brunettes (and Sad Women) drops in March. Designer-to-the-stars Perry Shall, meanwhile, has a shot at his second nom in the Best Recording Package category for his work on the Gilbert Gottfried retrospective.

By The Numbers

1.5%: Increase in Pennsylvania’s population from 2019 to 2023. Montgomery County got the biggest bump, while many rural counties shrunk. Welcome. Congratulations on your lawn. Please choose a divisive lawn sign.

30 acres: Manayunk residents are wondering what’s going on with all the “mysterious” construction on the scenic and flood-worthy Venice Island. Their biggest questions:

Will this be some sort of home for ducks and frogs and fish?

You’re gonna build this thing on stilts, right?

Will the stilts be strong enough to withstand the impact of floating kegs?

$7 million: The reported bidding price of Spruce Hall on Broad Street. The former campus of UArts is being drawn and quartered as we speak. We expected the drawing, but the quartering?!

$34 billion: That’s how much money Independence Blue Cross generated last year.

87 years old: Beloved North Philly businessman Sid Booker — owner of Sid Booker’s Shrimp Corner and the Stinger/La Pointe club on North Broad Street — has passed away.

3 hours late: Local schools are already making arrangements for post-Super Bowl tardiness.

And now for no reason …

Here’s former NHL player Patrick Maroon talking about why the Flyers got rid of him back in 2010. It’s NSFW for language and because everybody on this podcast manspreads like they’re on the 47 bus. But yeah. Victor’s not here and I’m talkin’ hockey …